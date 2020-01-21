Several community members spoke Tuesday night during City Council's meeting in favor of making Danville a sanctuary city affirming its support of the Second Amendment and opposing law restricting citizens' right to bear arms.

About 50-60 people showed up in support of the idea.

Adam Tomer moved to add a new business item to the agenda, which was a resolution declaring that City Council supported the U.S. Constitution, and council approved.

But Councilman Fred Shanks said he was not aware that the new agenda item was being added until after 5:30 p.m., the evening before the meeting.

Shanks proposed a substitute motion to pass a resolution declaring that it recognizes the right to bear arms and that it should be protected to the greatest degree possible and to declare Danville a Constitutional City.

It also expressed support for the other localities that declared themselves sanctuary cities and directed the city manager to submit it to the General Assembly.

It failed by a 5-4 vote, with councilmen Tomer, Larry Campbell, Gary Miller, Sherman Saunders and Mayor Alonzo Jones voting "no."

Tomer's watered-down resolution passed unanimously.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

