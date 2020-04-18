Since the week it opened in July 2017, the Pittsylvania Pet Center has consistently housed more than 200 cats and dogs, the amount it’s designed to hold.
Last April, the center had more than 260 animals, and that number exceeded 300 for the entire summer.
But with aggressive adoption campaigns, fostering and transfer programs, it has managed to reduce its population to less than 100 animals — the lowest it has ever been — even as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have reduced staff and closed the shelter to the public.
“Between adoptions, transfers to partner organizations and some people stepping up to foster, we have gotten over 200 animals out of shelter within last 30 days,” said James McLaughlin, director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center.
A contributing factor to that low number is a stricter acceptance policy where the shelter is working with pet owners to help them provide supplies instead of taking the animal when at all possible.
“We’ve been triaging,” McLaughlin said. “If somebody says ‘well my dog’s old I just want to get rid of them,’ we ask them to hold off for a little bit.”
At the Danville Area Humane Society, the amount of intakes and the number of animals in the shelter on a given day haven’t changed much because the shelter has maintained their same admission policies, said Paulette Dean, executive director.
“Our admission policy has not changed at all. We will accept any animal for any reason,” she said.
In the past month, the traditional animal shelter model — allowing people to enter and interact with cats and dogs in the building as they please — has been temporarily altered because of social distancing guidelines. Both local animal shelters have closed doors to the general public, but do allow appointments.
In Danville, that shift has led to a reduction in adoptions.
“[Adoptions] have declined simply because the front doors are locked,” Dean said.
The Pittsylvania Pet Center waived adoption fees in the weeks leading up to the stay-at-home order from Gov. Ralph Northam which allowed for them to get many animals out of the shelter before their doors were closed.
“We put a serious dent in what we had in the building that way before we even had to shut down,” McLaughlin said.
Now, as area adoptions have slowed slightly, transferring animals to other shelters has allowed the local facilities to continue to move animals to homes. One organization that is taking many of those animals is Arlington-based animal shelter Homeward Trails, which has increased its intake from Danville and Pittsylvania County by as much as 70% in recent weeks, said director Sue Bell.
Just this week, Pittsylvania Pet Center transferred about 80 cats and dogs to Arlington.
Demand to foster and adopt animals has spiked in Northern Virginia, Bell said, because of more people working at home and feeling that they have time to spend with an animal.
“People are really wanting the companionship because we’ve all been isolated,” Bell said.
Most of the dogs coming out of Danville and Pittsylvania County have multiple people applying for the opportunity to foster them.
“It’s like a frenzy,” Bell said.
Both local shelters also are fostering animals in the region, with McLaughlin saying 40 animals from the Pittsylvania Pet Center are in foster homes right now.
The Pittsylvania Pet Center likely won’t stay so empty for long. The height of kitten season — the significant uptick in kittens born between March and October because of most female cats following the same reproductive cycle where they are in heat between January and September — is approaching, which will lead to “an inevitable influx of animals in need,” McLaughlin said.
Both shelters saw a particularly intense kitten season last year that often flooded their shelters with multiple litters of young cats on a daily basis.
Both the Pittsylvania Pet Center and the Danville Area Humane Society have also set up pet food banks to help people keep their pets even through difficult financial situations. The drive-thru pet pantry in Pittsylvania County, which opened at the end of March, is open every Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Mary Dean Pet Food Bank in Danville is allocating food for elderly and disadvantaged pet owners who need temporarily help.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.