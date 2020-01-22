The stripped-down resolution in support of the U.S. Constitution passed by Danville City Council late Tuesday was written on a piece of paper less than two hours before the regular meeting.
“[It was] literally done on the fly to get this thing past us and to move forward with something we could all agree on,” City Councilman Adam Tomer, who wrote the resolution, said Wednesday.
It was at about 5:30 p.m., while council was getting ready to hold a special work session, when Tomer walked up to each council member in the fourth floor conference room with his handwritten resolution and asked them if they would support it.
However, two councilmen — Fred Shanks and Madison Whittle, who wanted a more strongly-worded resolution emphasizing the Second Amendment and declaring Danville a Constitutional city — said they were left out in the cold.
Both men arrived late to the special work session, after Tomer had walked up to each of the six other council members and an unrelated presentation from a consultant had begun.
Whittle told the Register & Bee that he didn’t find out about the resolution until about 6:45 p.m. — just 15 minutes before city council’s regular meeting.
“I felt a little ambushed,” Whittle said Wednesday.
At the end of the meeting Tuesday night, Whittle said he got “buffaloed.”
“He got buffaloed because he wasn’t there on time,” Councilman James Buckner said Wednesday, referring to Whittle’s late arrival at the special work session.
Tuesday night’s unanimous vote for Tomer’s resolution came after past attempts by Shanks to get a proposed resolution on the table.
During the regular meeting Tuesday night, Tomer moved to add a new business item to the agenda, which was a resolution declaring city council supported the U.S. Constitution, and council approved adding the item.
Shanks proposed a substitute motion to pass a resolution declaring the city recognizes the right to bear arms and it should be protected to the greatest degree possible and to declare Danville a Constitutional City.
It also expressed support for the other localities that declared themselves sanctuary cities and directed the city manager to submit it to the General Assembly.
It failed by a 5-4 vote, with councilmen Tomer, Larry Campbell, Gary Miller, Sherman Saunders and Mayor Alonzo Jones voting “no.”
Shanks said he found out about Tomer’s proposed resolution after arriving at the work session.
“When I arrived for the work session, the mayor asked me to join him in his office,” Shanks said. “On the way to his office, I figured something like this was going on.”
According to Shanks, Jones told him other council members had agreed to Tomer’s resolution and they were going to amend the agenda.
“He asked me what I thought and I asked him, ‘Was it unanimous?’” Shanks said. “He said ‘yes,’ and I said ‘Well alright then.’ I later found out that Councilman Whittle was told the same thing. I don’t know when they decided this, but it was obvious something was up.”
Shanks added he was “totally caught off guard” by what Jones told him.
“It surprised me, but [there] was not anything I could do about [it],” Shanks said.
Though Shanks was late to the work session and missed Tomer’s pitch for the resolution, “I think that was done by design,” he said.
Jones said he pulled Shanks aside and told him council members wanted to amend the agenda with Tomer’s resolution. Jones also pulled Whittle from the work session when he arrived later and told him.
“I just wanted to make sure there was nothing hidden from them,” Jones said, adding he had been approached by Tomer, Buckner and Vogler.
Jones supported Tomer’s resolution and opposed Shanks’s version because “I don’t want to tell the General Assembly what to do.”
A U.S. Army veteran who has a concealed weapon permit, Jones emphasized he supports the Second Amendment and the Constitution.
“People wanted to know where we individually stood on guns,” Jones said of his votes. “I wanted them to know where I stood.”
Vice Mayor Lee Vogler put forward a resolution during a Jan. 7 work session requesting the General Assembly not pass any laws infringing on anyone’s Constitutional rights. But that proposal failed in an informal straw poll that night, when Tomer and Buckner were absent.
“They had expressed willingness previously to support something along those lines,” Vogler said.
Vogler was getting food from a buffet set up outside the conference room just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when Buckner told him about Tomer’s resolution that could be voted on that night.
“Adam literally wrote it on a piece of paper while we were in the work session,” Vogler said.
Tomer confirmed he wrote it just before the meeting.
“I just walked up to each member that was present with my handwritten note and asked, ‘Would you support this?’” he said.
Tomer disagreed with the idea of putting forward a Second Amendment resolution because he didn’t believe council should be delving into partisan issues and it should be up to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide constitutional matters.
“We should not be debating gun rights, abortion, immigration, gay marriage or prayer in schools,” he said.
As for Shanks, Tomer’s resolution “doesn’t address the subject matter” — the Second Amendment, Shanks said. The gun restrictions proposed by Democrats in the General Assembly are an attack, he added.
“Just look at how many people across the state and country who have concerns about it,” he said, referring to the Second Amendment rally held in Richmond on Monday that attracted tens of thousands of people from across the nation.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
