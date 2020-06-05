Pittsylvania County Schools is working with five different contingency plans for how the upcoming academic year will happen. After the past year was upended by pandemic restrictions that caused schools around the state to halt in-person learning, the division has plans for a complete reopening, a full-on continued online learning and several variations and middle-grounds in-between.
“We’re looking at all of the different scenarios that may be out there,” said Superintendent Mark Jones.
As the current school year has come to a close in the past few weeks, area school divisions, colleges and universities, and private schools in the Dan River Region are developing a range of plans for when and how to reopen in the fall.
“We are considering a range of scenarios that could happen in the fall and we’re developing contingencies for each,” said Tiffany Franks, president of Averett University.
The best-case scenario local educational institutions are preparing for is schools would be allowed to fully reopen for in-person classes. The worst-case scenario is the same restrictions that came into effect when Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools to close in March would continue into the fall. But schools also are preparing for various possibilities in the middle ground between those two scenarios.
Stanley Jones, superintendent of Danville Public Schools and Mark Jones said Northam will make an announcement next week about reopening schools and the guidance issued then will inform their planning and decision-making.
“We will be developing plans, especially when we have more guidance form the state,” said Stanley Jones, who noted the division has several overall contingencies that will be fine-tuned as more direction is given. “We closed with state guidance. We will reopen with state guidance.”
Representatives from the Virginia Department of Education and Northam’s staff did not directly answer the Register & Bee when asked in an email exchange about when the governor will provide guidance for reopening schools.
Franks is part of a work group formed by Northam that consists of education leaders from across the state and across the gamut, with specialties ranging from young children to college, that is looking at how to safely reopen and address large-system issues in the long term.
“The focus of the work group is really to align the policies throughout pre-k through 20 education continuum and then to develop recommendations for long-term recovery plans,” she explained.
Westover Christian Academy in Danville plans to reopen in the fall for in-person classes with a litany of restrictions and guidelines in place, said Administrator John Cline.
“What we anticipate is being required to do social distancing,” he said. “Everything is based on that presumption.”
If in-person classes do resume with restrictions from the state, Cline said class sizes will be reduced to allow social distancing, temperatures will be taken as people enter the school, students won’t eat in the cafeteria and would be required to report directly to their classroom.
“Unfortunately, what we’re doing to make our school safe is eliminating the wide-open social times,” Cline said.
One of the biggest possible changes these divisions, schools and universities are preparing for is the requirement of social distancing within the classroom, which would require class sizes to be reduced.
“Our maintenance department is looking at the square footage of each of our classrooms and determining how we can space desks if [social distancing] is going to be required,” said Mark Jones, who noted that class sizes for the division likely would need to be cut by about 40% in some cases.
This could require some sort of staggering of students, another possible scenario educational leaders are preparing for. Mark Jones said they could have half of students come each day and require those that stay home to work on assignments remotely.
Averett University is moving forward under the assumption they will have in-person classes in the fall, but professors also are preparing material to be delivered online.
“They’re also preparing what we would call a shadow course, which is ready for online or alternative delivery should that become necessary,” Franks said, noting these could come into play for individual students or for whole classes if an outbreak necessitated tighter restrictions.
The university soon will make an announcement with a detailed plan of what that would look like, Franks said.
In an email, Jackie Powell, the president of Danville Community College, explained they have no firm reopening date at this time, but the college is preparing for several scenarios, ranging from a complete return to in-person learning to continuing to depend on online resources.
“We are also planning for scenarios that include partially reopening for classes and labs that must be done in person, or fully reopening with a safety plan in place to protect students, faculty, and staff,” she wrote.
Both Danville Community College and Averett already offered some online courses and were able to transition to online courses for the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year. They also are offering their summer term courses online.
Complete online learning in the fall is what the leaders of area institutions see as the least desirable option.
“Worst case scenario would be exactly what we had to do this year,” said Stanley Jones.
For Danville and Pittsylvania County schools, one of the biggest difficulties faced during the past two months of the 2019-2020 school year was a lack of access, as many students either didn’t have a device or reliable internet access. Moving forward, regardless of what the next academic year looks like, that is one of the areas of focus for the two divisions.
“In the interim, we’re trying to address issues of the number of devices that we can deploy to students,” Stanley Jones said of Danville schools. He noted much of the money the division is receiving through the federal CARES act will go towards technology for students.
Pittsylvania County officials already had been discussing how to provide reliable broadband access throughout the expansive, rural county. The results of a survey, administered last fall, show most county residents are not happy with their service.
To go along with the free Wi-Fi already offered in the parking lot of the county libraries, several hot spots have been set up at several county locations and the four Pittsylvania County high schools. Those likely will remain even after restrictions are fully lifted.
Pittsylvania County Schools actually is working to expand the free Wi-Fi offered at its sites. More permanent antennas will be placed at the four high schools, as well as at the four middle schools.
“We knew that students that didn’t have access to Internet, this would at least be a spot for them to go to get access,” said Assistant Superintendent Jeff Early, who noted the hot spots haven’t seen widespread use yet, but there were days when as many as 100 people used them.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.