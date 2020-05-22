The second death caused by COVID-19 in Danville was reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Friday morning.

Statewide, COVID-19 has caused 1,136 deaths – 1,100 confirmed and 36 probable. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The City of Danville has seen a total of 46 cases of the novel coronavirus, while Pittsylvania County has 27.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting one Pittsylvania County death that has been caused by the virus. A traveling Gretna pastor contracted the virus while traveling and died in a North Carolina hospital. The other death in Danville was at Brookdale Danville Piedmont, an assisted living facility which is the site of the only outbreak – defined as more than two lab confirmed cases – in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

The majority of Virginia localities began phase one of reopening last Friday, while several densely populated areas where the case counts are higher – including the City of Richmond, Northern Virginia, and Accomack County – are continuing to wait to begin the reopening process.

