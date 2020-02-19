CHATHAM — Seventy-six people were arranged in groups of three at tables in the Pittsylvania County Community Center. They ranged in age from senior citizens to people in their 20s.
And all of them were there for a concealed handgun class.
In 20 years of teaching a monthly concealed carry class that usually has about 20 attendees, Chris Anderson never had as many people as he did on Wednesday night.
“They feel the threat of losing some of their rights to carry their guns,” Anderson said, referencing the different firearms regulations that have been proposed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
None of the eight primary gun proposals that Northam proposed have been passed into law. The Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia State Senate are still considering seven of them. A ban on assault weapons was recently defeated in subcommittee.
Anderson's three-hour class had three primary goals: to teach residents the requirements to get a concealed carry permit; help them understand where they can and can’t lawfully carry a firearm in Virginia; and establish when it is legal to use deadly force.
“Carrying a handgun concealed is not for everybody, and I can promise you it’s not for everybody in this room,” Anderson told the crowd.
In Virginia, an application for a concealed handgun permit passes through several different hands before it can be approved. First it goes to the circuit court. Then the clerk’s office sends the application to the sheriff’s office, which runs both state- and federal-level background checks. Assuming no red flags are raised, the application is then passed to the local commonwealth's attorney, who gives it to a judge for the final signing. The court has 45 days to issue the permit, unless the applicant is disqualified.
In Pittsylvania County, more than one out of every eight residents has a concealed handgun permit. After breaking a record with 1,809 concealed carry permits issued in 2018 in the county, 1,696 were issued last year.
Statewide, all of these transactions are tracked by the Firearms Transaction Center, which is part of the Virginia State Police.
Pittsylvania County Clerk of Court Mark Scarce said the office used to be able to move applications through the entire process within two weeks, but the volume of applications now means it takes the entire 40-45 days.
“One Monday in January we receipted 17 before lunch,” Scarce said.
Tracy Cunningham, 37, attended the Wednesday class knowing that he will obtain his concealed carry permit soon. His goal is to be able to protect his wife and children.
“It’s not just to have fun or just to be able to carry one,” he said during a break in the class.
His wife, 32-year-old Lauren Cunningham, attended with him and is still trying to decide if she wants to get a concealed carry permit.
“I think everybody needs to take it whether you’re going to carry or not because you never know when you’re going to need to protect yourself,” she said.
To be able to obtain a concealed handgun permit, residents with a valid government-issued ID must show the clerk’s office they either were honorably discharged from service, have taken a class certified by the National Rifle Association or taken a hunter safety class from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Many of these courses are available online, but Anderson thinks that in-person is the best option.
“My class, I go very in depth into law and use of deadly force, and I don’t think that’s something that you can get from an online class,” he said.
Anderson, who worked with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, including some time as the master firearms trainer, said that the attendance level in his classes has always correlated with the political climate.
When Donald Trump was first elected as president in 2016, he could barely fill his classes, but during Obama’s tenure as president, the classes were better attended.
“Anytime there’s any threat of a loss of gun rights … my classes say pretty full,” he said.
Pittsylvania County resident Skye Sexton, 21, is just now old enough to obtain a concealed carry permit and said that the current political climate in Virginia is motivating her to get it now.
“I want to go ahead and exercise my right to carry a gun while I’m still able to,” she said.
Anderson’s next class will be on March 18.
