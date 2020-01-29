Technology giant Amazon has announced it is partnering with Arlington County to purchase the energy from a 120-megawatt, Pittsylvania County solar project, which is being named Amazon Arlington Solar Farm Virginia. The project is seven miles northwest of Chatham.
Formerly called the Maplewood Solar Project, the solar farm is to be developed by Dominion Energy. Construction is slated to begin later this year, and the project has an expected completion date in 2022.
Amazon, based in Seattle, Washington, has contracted 82 megawatts of the project, enough to power their new headquarters that is being developed in Arlington, as well as several other company operations in Virginia, such as Whole Foods Markets and fulfillment center, according to a company news release.
Arlington County will purchase the remaining 38 megawatts, which will be sufficient to cover 80% of the electricity needed for all its county buildings, streetlights, traffic signals, water pumping and waste water treatment, according to a news release from Dominion Energy.
Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate 172,500 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually. One megawatt hour of solar power can run more than 100 homes in Virginia, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association.
In August, Amazon also committed to purchasing a 50-megawatt project developed by Whitehorn Solar LLC that is expected to become operational later this year. Located in the Banister and Callands-Gretna districts, the farm will power Amazon’s web service data centers.
In addition to developing the solar project, Dominion Energy is also developing a 500-megawatt, combustion turbine power plant. The plant is projected to be the first business at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, located in Pittsylvania County a few miles west of Danville.
