It was a warm Wednesday afternoon when Richard Guill Jr., Danville assistant fire marshal, arrived at the scene along Halifax Road where flames tore through a wooden tool shed.
"I've already been over here this morning," he said as he slid out of his Danville Fire Department-issued Ford pickup truck. "I'm just going back to finish up."
The fire had erupted in a gravel lot rimmed with grass and heaps of trash scattered about next door to a white, one-story home. A single, wooden tool shed stood sits off to a corner of the lot. The structure was a heap of weathered orange-brown wooden slats that dissolved away to charred outlines of gaping holes and blackened wood beams.
A sign with bright red lettering that read "NO TRESPASSING" hung just inches below a blackened, misshapen hole partially filled with the remnants of a twisted metal air vent.
The fire marshals office is the branch of the city fire department tasked with investigating fires. But it also inspects buildings to make sure they are in line with fire code, it spreads public awareness on fire safety and reviews building designs to advise on fire code.
"We're constantly changing hats during the day," Guill explained of his job. "We'll be talking about a building in construction, then my next call will be an investigation."
Seconds after Guill arrived on scene, fire inspector Jay Thornton showed up to help. Guill pulled down the tailgate of his pickup truck to reveal a metal pullout shelf filled with some of the tools of his trade — an ax, a roll of orange tape bearing the words "do not cross" and a fire extinguisher. Both men pulled metal shovels from the top of the sliding shelf and turned towards the shed.
The firefighters who answered the 2 a.m. call extinguished the flames with foam, leaving behind a residue that dotted the lot with what looked to be splotches of soap bubbles. The Danville Fire Marshal's Office wasn't initially called out to the scene because the damage did not seem to have been intentional.
"There's always a fire marshal on call — 24 hours," Guill explained. "Whether there's any suspicion of crime, we'll come out in the morning or middle of the night."
There are currently three people in the Danville Fire Marshal's Office — Guill, Thornton, and Fire Marshal Shelby Irving. As the fire inspector, Thornton is tasked with inspecting buildings for violations of fire code and also doing property maintenance code.
Among the carpet of glass shards spread out near the shed's front door were the burned remnants of cardboard boxes, crushed Natural Ice beer cans and such cooking utensils as a spatula and a ladle. Guill and Thornton pushed apart the debris with their shovels.
"We're looking to see where it started," Guill said, still sifting through the charred trash remains. "We just look for clues."
There are many clues to help determine the origin of a fire, he explained. Investigators find them by looking at burn patterns — the visible markings left behind by flame — and by talking to witnesses, listening to the firefighters on scene and looking at the damage done to the structure itself.
"Part of it is putting the scene back together ... where stuff went," he said.
After minutes of clearing charred debris, Thornton stopped to pick up a half-burned chunk of wood leaning against the shed. He lifted it up, placing it in a hole above the doorway.
"Yeah, that's the top of the door," he said, making it fit like a puzzle piece.
Irving and Guill have spent a total of 13 years in the current positions with the fire marshal's office, while Thornton has been a fire inspector for five years.
Irving, busy elsewhere in the city during the investigation of the shed fire, chose to be a fire marshal because she enjoys the community aspect of her job.
"I did a lot of public education when I was a firefighter and community engagement," she said. "I liked that side of it."
On the other hand, Guill chose to be a fire marshal because of his previous experience as a police officer with the Danville Police Department.
"I could use my training as a police officer in the fire marshal's office," he said.
Thornton chose a career as a fire code inspector because of the potential to save lives.
"Whether it be the general public, employees, or our very own firefighters," he said.
After clearing the debris in the doorway, both men stood up with shovels in hand. Guill pointed at the barren, blackened ground at the base of the doorway. This is where the fire began, he said, and where it continued to rise from until it reached the top of the shed.
"A fire doesn't burn down," he said, pointing at the burned-out sections of the shed near the top. "Anything that burns, burns upward."
The blaze was the heaviest at the doorway, and it's charred path seemed to spread out as it ascended to the roof.
"You see this pattern? It almost points in the direction of where it started," he explained.
Burned logs, a rusty metal bed-frame with charred fabric, and ash-covered copper wiring were strewn across the ground just a couple feet away from the shed — all the remnants of previous fires.
It was likely someone was setting fire to various items to get copper wiring and other scrap metal at its core to sell at junkyards, Guill surmised.
"This is an illegal fire that was caused accidentally," he said.
City law prohibits starting fires or burning objects within city limits. The shed owner could cast more light on what happened.
"We'll go try to talk to him and see where it goes from there," Guill said while setting his tools in the back of his pickup truck.
Guill and Thornton knew the shed owner's main address, and drove to his home on North Main Street.
Guill parked two doors down from a white, one-story home with a large "PRIVATE PROPERTY" sign attached to the porch. A propane grill and a charcoal one sat in the front yard along with a peach-colored lawn chair and a cart filled with multicolored plastic bags.
Both men walked quickly down the sidewalk and onto the front porch. A large brown couch and stacks of chairs stood in their way, forcing them to maneuver one behind the other. Guill, his right hand next to his holstered pistol, knocked hard on the man's front door.
"Police department!" he yelled, before knocking two more times.
When asked if fire marshals were a part of the police department, Guill explained they were not, but had the same legal powers as police, including the power to arrest.
"Police is a universal thing," he said. "We announce 'police' to let them know it's someone of authority there investigating."
The house remained quiet, with no one coming to the front door to greet them. They stood at the door, Guill leaning toward it and listening for movement inside. After waiting for a couple more seconds they walked off the porch. After making it off the last step, Thornton turned to point at an object right next to the steps that caught his attention.
"Look at his shovel — it's melted," he said, pointing to a broken shovel with a blue, melted plastic head.
Guill and Thornton then crossed the road to talk to neighbors, hoping someone would know where to find the owner of the shed. They dodged cars speeding past as they crossed.
"Yeah, they don't slow down for you out here," Thornton said with a chuckle.
Guill spotted a man and woman leaning against a burgundy minivan and asked if they've seen the person who lives in the house across the road. The man shook his head and spoke with Guill for a couple more seconds.
"They said they haven't seen him in a couple days," Guill said, while walking back toward his truck.
Guill caught up with the shack owner days later to talk about the fires. No one has owned up to setting a fire at the shack.
The case remains open.
