Even as the coronavirus pandemic has delayed most facets of everyday life, Ramsey Yeatts has learned some things just can’t be put off.
As the principal broker and president of Ramsey Yeatts & Associates Realtors in Danville, Yeatts and his staff remain busy these days with clients who, despite the near stoppage of the world around them, are in the process of buying or selling homes.
“The activity overall is slightly down, but there is plenty of activity out there,” he said. “It’s driven by life events. Even in this pandemic, life events are still going to happen.”
There is only so much that can be put on hold. As the needs of families and clients change, they may find themselves in the position to need more or less living space. That’s where Yeatts and his agents come in.
“The market is surprisingly better than what it could be through this whole thing,” he said. “There are still buyers and sellers out there who want to buy and sell properties.”
Similar mindsets can be found at automobile dealerships around town. Pandemic or no pandemic, sometimes people need a new car.
Lamberth Powell, the sales manager at Danville Toyota, said the dealership is encouraging customers to shop their vehicles online, and the staff can help potential buyers get pre-approved for loans through a bank without having to come in.
“That way it narrows the time down that we have interacting with the customers,” Powell said.
Under normal circumstances, the dealership would have four managers and 10 salespeople working the showroom. Now, just two of each work on any given day. Powell said they are limiting the number of customers allowed in the showroom, and they are disinfecting all surfaces with more regularity.
Potential buyers still can take vehicles on test drives, but a salesperson will not accompany them. Once they return, customers can discuss buying options with a masked and gloved sales representative.
For those looking to trade in their cars, the dealership is asking sellers to email pictures and grade their vehicle’s paint, tires and interior. The process carries on remotely as long as possible.
During the first few weeks of the pandemic, Powell said the showroom was “kind of a ghost town” and estimated sales had dropped 50 to 60%. That figure since has improved, allowing the dealership to bring back more employees, which Powell said was an encouraging sign.
“I think everyone’s seen a significant drop,” he said. “Just like the rest of the world, we’re trying to figure it out as we go.”
At RV Outlet USA in Ringgold, co-owner Kenny Merricks also is optimistic about sales bouncing back after an initial slowdown at the onset of the pandemic.
“There’s no better way to do a vacation and keep your social distancing than RV-ing,” Merricks said.
The last two weeks of sales, he said, have trended back more toward normal. He said he believes people will consider recreational vehicles as an alternative to vacations involving flights, hotels and cruises.
“I think we’ll definitely have some new interest after all this settles down,” he said.
For right now, RV Outlet USA is limiting how many customers can be in its main sales building on the 20-acre plot of land along U.S 58 east of Danville. Employees also are sanitizing surfaces more often.
Merricks identified the supply chain as a challenge to be mindful of going forward. He said most RV manufacturers are based in Indiana, but most plants and part makers are shut down, which could make it tough to remain fully stocked through the summer and into the fall.
“As we’re selling off the in-stock units, it’s getting harder to replace to get more inventory in,” Merricks said.
For those navigating the housing market, Yeatts and other area realtors are working to meet the requests of clients on either side of the transaction.
“It’s a mixed bag,” said Hampton Wilkins, the president of Wilkins & Co. Realtors in Danville. “Some people say, ‘We want to move forward. We think this is gonna pass quickly,’ and we will surely accommodate them as safely as we can, and some folks say, ‘Let’s just get through this, give us a couple more weeks.’”
Neither Wilkins nor Yeatts is organizing open houses at their firms, and both have instituted social distancing practices for their agents. Wilkins said other parts of the home-selling process, such as inspections and appraisals, are taking on new forms now, as well.
Buyers and those selling houses and vehicles may not be as active as normal, but for those who are, they are being met by personnel willing to guide them through some of life’s larger decisions.
“We’re trying to be there in a way that is abiding by the law and trying to keep everybody safe and well,” Yeatts said.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.