After Riggleman loses GOP nomination, Dan River Region Democrats hope to capitalize on GOP discord

"We're going to have to get our candidate elected, that's all there is to it," said Danville Republican Committee Chairman Mark Nicholson. "We will go full bore in trying to elect Bob Good."

Nicholson would not say who he preferred during the convention or comment on the differences between the more libertarian Riggleman and socially conservative Good.

"It doesn't matter now, does it?" Nicholson said. "At this point, it makes no difference. The [convention] is over, the candidate has been selected and we will get him elected."

Riggleman did not respond to messages to Facebook Messenger or an email left with his office.

Saturday's convention was unusual and was originally supposed to be held indoors, but organizers changed it to an outdoor, drive-thru convention due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants had to drive from all over the 5th Congressional District, which runs from Fauquier County in northern Virginia to the North Carolina border and includes Danville and Pittsylvania County.

"I think Riggleman would have won if they had done a primary," said Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee Chairman Roy Ford. "What they did was weird."