After Riggleman loses GOP nomination, Dan River Region Democrats hope to capitalize on GOP discord

Local Democrats believe they could have a better chance of winning the race for the 5th Congressional District in November following the results of the drive-thru Republican convention held Saturday.
Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson County, lost to Liberty University employee and and former Campbell County supervisor Bob Good during the convention held at Tree of Life Ministries in Campbell County after more than 10 hours of voting and 2,437 delegates had cast their ballots.
Democratic leaders in Danville and Pittsylvania County say Good's extremism and discord within the Republican Party that led to Riggleman's ouster after he officiated a same-sex wedding may lead to an advantage for the Dems in November.
"By picking an extremist candidate like Bob Good, the Republicans are doubling down on hyper partisanship," said Joshua Norris, chairman of the Danville Democratic Committee. "That helps the Democratic candidate, whoever that may be, and hurts the Republican Party."
Good has described himself as a "bright red Biblical and constitutional conservative." Good said he looks forward to making the district "bright red again," The Roanoke Times reported Monday.
Attempts to contact Good by phone, email and Facebook Messenger were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Danville Republicans say they will work hard to deliver Good to Congress in November.
"We're going to have to get our candidate elected, that's all there is to it," said Danville Republican Committee Chairman Mark Nicholson. "We will go full bore in trying to elect Bob Good."
Nicholson would not say who he preferred during the convention or comment on the differences between the more libertarian Riggleman and socially conservative Good.
"It doesn't matter now, does it?" Nicholson said. "At this point, it makes no difference. The [convention] is over, the candidate has been selected and we will get him elected."
Riggleman did not respond to messages to Facebook Messenger or an email left with his office.
Saturday's convention was unusual and was originally supposed to be held indoors, but organizers changed it to an outdoor, drive-thru convention due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants had to drive from all over the 5th Congressional District, which runs from Fauquier County in northern Virginia to the North Carolina border and includes Danville and Pittsylvania County.
"I think Riggleman would have won if they had done a primary," said Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee Chairman Roy Ford. "What they did was weird."
The discord in Republican ranks and Good's selection could work in the Democrats' favor, Ford said.
"He's obviously far to the right in some ways," he said. "Ironically, in a day in which more people are open to gay marriage, he's come out opposed to that."
However, the 5th District is heavily tilted toward Republicans, Ford pointed out.
Good will go up against the winner — in November — of the Democratic primary Tuesday.
The Democratic candidates are Roger Dean Huffstetler, a Charlottesville entrepreneur who sought the Democratic nomination in 2018 and lost; John Lesinski, a former Rappahannock County supervisor; Claire Russo, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Albemarle County; and Cameron Webb, director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.