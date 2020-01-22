Although Danville officials have told the owners and operators of numerous businesses not to operate skilled gaming machines, zoning officials believe that some stores might have them running anyway.
On Wednesday morning, the city sent out a news release reminding local business owners they can’t continue to operate skilled gaming machines without city approval. City spokesman Arnold Hendrix explained the release was sent out after the city received multiple reports of businesses operating the machines.
“We received reports that these skilled gaming machines may still be in operation,” he said. “That’s why we sent out the news release.”
The news release went on to say anyone who failed to comply with the city’s zoning code could face criminal charges. It also mentions the zoning code requires businesses to obtain a special use permit to operate the machines.
“Failure to comply is a violation of the city’s zoning code and will result in criminal charges being filed,” Hendrix wrote in the release.
A short walk through the Quick ‘n’ Plenty convenience store on Mount Cross Road revealed multiple skill-based gaming machines plugged in Wednesday afternoon, each with flashing lights and electronic whistles and beeps. A couple of women sat in chairs pulled up to the machines and hit buttons and chatted with each other as they played.
Store owner Vinny Singh would not comment to the Register & Bee.
“No comment,” he said. “This city is not worth a comment.”
A similar scene unfolded at Charlie’s Stop and Shop on East Franklin Turnpike, with five skilled gaming machines either flashing and beeping or with screens flickering from one game to the next.
Men and women ate potato chips and chili dogs as they played such titles as “Great American Racing,” “Gameshow Glitz”or “Captain Calamari.”
Singh owns that store, too.
He wouldn’t discuss the games when contacted about the second store.
“I don’t want to comment,” he said.
Neither of the stores are among the short list of businesses to have received some sort of legal blessing to operate the machines.
Thus far, only two companies have been able to obtain special use permits for the machines from city council: Kickback Jack’s on Crown Drive and The King’s Cudgel on Westover Drive.
The Danville Board of Zoning Appeals has said three other businesses — Liberty Sunrise and Carter’s Quick Shop, both on West Main Street, and Skyview, located on South Boston Road — don’t need a special use permit to run the machines. But the city attorney’s office recently appealed the decision in court and is seeking a temporary injunction.
Kenneth C. Gillie Jr., director of zoning and planning, explained anyone who violates city zoning law could be charged.
“It’s up to the judge,” he said of the penalty for the charge. “That’s a decision the judge has to make.”
Gillie stressed his office actively is investigating reports of zoning violations and could not release any information about the complaints or any of the businesses involved.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” he said. “I can’t discuss an ongoing investigation.”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
