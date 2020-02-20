Sisters Kaya Almquist, 14, and Nova Almquist, 10, had no memories of playing in the snow.
On Thursday, that changed. They spent time with their dad, Joel Almquist, making a snowman, throwing snowballs, walking through the Doyle Thomas Park in Danville and planned to make some snow angels before going inside.
"It's even better than I thought it would be," Nova Almquist said.
After growing up in California, the family moved to Danville during the summer and has patiently waited for some snow ever since.
“It’s awesome. It’s so cool," Kaya Almquist said.
Snow fell throughout the Dan River Region starting in the early afternoon and well into the evening on Thursday. The National Weather Service projected that somewhere between 1 and 2 inches would fall, but the accumulation was much less than that.
With temperatures expected to fall into the 20s overnight, there was a risk of water on the roads refreezing.
Crews pretreated the major thoroughfares during the morning Thursday, but residential streets and sidewalks could be especially slick.
"The most hazardous travel conditions will be overnight into Friday morning," Danville spokesman Arnold Hendrix wrote in an email. "Public Works crews will be monitoring street conditions overnight and respond as needed."
The Almquists weren't the only ones enjoying the snow that hit the Dan River Region on Thursday, which put much of the region under a winter weather advisory and caused both Danville and Pittsylvania County schools to operate on early dismissal schedules.
On Westhampton Avenue in Danville, next-door neighbors enjoyed the accumulated snow as it continued to fall from the sky. Brothers Jackson Boles, 15, and Shaffer Boles, 13, played catch with snowballs before starting a snowball fight. Both said they were excited to have left school early.
Next door, three brothers — 10-year-old Levi Blalock, 8-year-old Joseph Blalock, and 6-year-old Noah Blalock — built a snowman for the first time.
“I just picked it up from movies and people telling me," Levi Blalock said of learning the technique.
With the small accumulation of snow in their grassy front yard, the brothers rolled several large snowballs, which they stacked one on top of the other.
Nearby on Berryman Avenue, several people were bundled up and walking on the road. William Stewart, 64, said that he was walking to the nearby store to pick up some cigarettes.
“I just like [snow] on the grass not on the roads and stuff," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.