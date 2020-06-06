In a multi-department operation and Saturday's second major event on the Dan River, a Ringgold man was rescued after his kayak flipped and he was stranded on a brush pile where the only way out was up or through the rough current full of rocks.
While kayaking through the Dan River on Saturday afternoon, several members of a group of 12 flipped trying to get around an enormous pile of logs and river debris that had accumulated near a train trestle after recent flooding.
Many turned around. One got stuck when his kayak turned and dumped him out.
In an operation that took more than half an hour, first responders first lowered a life jacket and a helmet to Jason Head, who was stuck on top of the brush pile. Standing on the train trestle, they then lowered a member of the Danville Fire Department, who hooked Head up to another harness, and was slowly brought up by the crews standing on the trestle.
“They used all their training and all their equipment and did exactly what they needed to do and had a successful outcome,” said Dean Fowler, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
The moment he was pulled up unharmed, cheers erupted from the area under the train trestle, where other members of his kayaking group were located, as well as from the opposite shore and the bridge that is part of the Riverwalk Trail that's close to the Carrington Pavilion.
The first responders did not attempt to pull Head up until there was a boat from the Danville Life Saving Crew positioned in the water, just in case something were to go wrong, Fowler said.
Head, of Ringgold, said was trying to go around the towering brush pile pushed up against the train trestle on the Dan River when his kayak got caught in a current and flipped. He managed to grab onto the bottom of the brush pile and pull himself on top of it to avoid being carried with the current, where he could have easily been smashed against some rocks. His kayak remained stuck under the brush pile.
"I don't know how he had the strength to do that," Amy Head, his wife, told the Register & Bee after he was rescued.
But even though he wasn't injured or in immediate danger, he was stuck on top of the brush pile with nowhere to go.
“I couldn’t hear nothing,” Head told the Register & Bee.
His brother-in-law, an off-duty member of the water rescue unit with the Danville Life Saving Crew who was kayaking with them, had tried to guide his kayak over and help, but there was no way to get him out safely. He had also directed the others to not try to make it through through the narrow pass.
Amy Head was one of the ones who didn't try to keep going but paddled across the river and docked. She called 911 as soon as she saw the situation her husband was in.
When asked about what it was like being slowly elevated by the harness, Head said that wasn't bad compared to being stuck in the river.
"It didn't bother me at all going up," he said.
When Head was brought to the area where his group was waiting, he and his wife, both visibly emotional and shaken from the events, embraced for well more than a minute. Several other members of their group came up and hugged him. Amy Head said she didn't know if her husband would make it safely out of the situation.
“God was watching over each one of us,” she told the Register & Bee.
Meanwhile, at about the same time, another river rescue was underway in the northern part of Pittsylvania County. Responders pulled a man out of the Staunton River after a canoe overturned, according to Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp. Slemp said the man was fine after the rescue.
On Saturday morning, crews rescued a woman dangling from the King Memorial Bridge in Danville. She “was brought to safety and taken for mental health evaluation,” Richard Chivvis, spokesman for the Danville Police Department, said.
