In the wake of deadly, fentanyl-laced heroin hitting Danville’s streets months ago, local police officers soon will start carrying an opioid-overdose antidote.
“Every officer will be issued Narcan,” Lt. Richard Chivvis, spokesman for the Danville Police Department said. “We expect to get everyone trained and every carry pouch to be here by mid-January.”
A series of overdoses and a death in October are main reasons for the move, he confirmed. During the investigation police learned of about 10 people who sought treatment for overdose symptoms all within the same time period, though the exact number of people impacted by the bad batch might never be known.
Investigators attributed the problem to fentanyl — the drug believed to have been in the street heroin — which is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Two people were charged and arrested in connection with the sale of the deadly drugs and now are awaiting court hearings.
The department previously had considered supplying officers with an opioid overdose antidote.
“But the series of overdoses propelled us to do it a little faster,” Chivvis said.
The confirmation comes on the heels of a recent meeting of multiple law enforcement, emergency medical and health agencies to strategize and respond to regional opioid overdoses.
The police department will get Narcan — a brand name version of naloxone, a fast-acting antidote to opioid overdose — through the Virginia Department of Health. The state health department confirmed receiving federal funding to provide “no-cost” Narcan distribution and training to law enforcement agencies, community services boards and fire service organizations throughout the state.
A handful of Danville officers received free training Dec. 11 at the Virginia State Police office in Wytheville. Charles Willard was one of 10 local officers who attended a three-hour “train-the-trainer” program, where police officers were taught to apply Narcan so they could teach their co-workers back at the police department.
“We learned what it [Narcan] is, and how to deploy different forms that [are] going to be available,” Willlard said.
The course also taught officers how to recognize the symptoms of an opioid overdose, such as shallow breathing, a low pulse, shortness of breath and pinpoint pupils.
Now it’s up to Willard and the other nine accompanying officers to teach the rest of the local department — 121 full-time officers — how to apply nasal Narcan, an aerosol form of the antidote deployed through the nostrils. There will be 25 to 30 students for each training session, Willard said.
“Easily within a week we should have everybody trained,” he said.
The Danville Fire Department also intends to roll out Narcan. Fire Marshal Shelby Irving said they still are in the grant stage, however.
“After we get it in, we still have to do the training,” she said. “We should roll it out around sometime in early 2020.”
The police department’s training will be done during duty hours, so there will be no direct costs for that, Maj. Christopher Wiles noted. The department currently is looking for about $3,500 in funding to cover the cost of Narcan carrying cases for each of the department’s 131 officers, Wiles said. Each carrying case costs $26.
“Funding and acquiring carry cases will not hamper our planned deployment,” he explained in an email.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
