On the website Petitionsite.com, a petition popped up in early November with a stock photo of Danville prosecutor Michael Newman.
Below the photo is a fully capitalized title: "PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT: DEMAND THE RESIGNATION OF COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY MICHAEL NEWMAN."
The petition has since received 229 signatures out of a goal of 1,000, and 65 shares on the social media site Facebook.
Crafted by local resident Carla Stevens, the petition mentioned Newman's performance during the recent federal racketeering and murder trial of members of the Rollin' 60s Crips. The weeks-long trial began in October, and quickly focused on missing transcripts of state grand jury testimony over the years. The blame fell on Newman, who at the time was the special counsel for federal prosecutors in the gang trial.
Stevens, even with the court snafu and online backing, faces an uphill climb, experts said.
"Even if state prosecutors make errors, there is generally no remedy [the removal stature is so hard to meet] other than the ballot box," Nora Demleitner, a law professor at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, wrote in an email.
Since posting that petition to the web, Stevens has reorganized her efforts to remove Newman. She has consulted with multiple state and legal agencies to determine the correct way to file a removal petition — a legal document that allows a public official to be tried in court and removed from office.
"I did not know about the process," she said of her efforts. "I am learning as I go."
Instead of focusing primarily on her online petition, she is using it to promote a physical petition needed to get the removal process started in the city's circuit court.
"I'm not going to be able to use that one [the online petition]," she said. "So I'm going to have to use the paper petition."
Newman has heard of the petition and, when asked by the Danville Register & Bee, chose not to state his opinion on the issue. But he did apologize for his mistakes during the federal trial.
"I am aware of the petition," he wrote in an email. "I regret the unintentional mistakes I made in this matter."
During the trial, the existence of special state grand juries and multi-jurisdictional grand juries tasked with investigating regional violence came to light. Newman and Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Haskins began forming them in 2012 and had been ongoing when the federal court case began. The problem is that transcripts of grand jury testimony should have been made over the years and, once the federal court case began, turned over to defense attorneys.
But that never happened. Defense attorneys learned of the grand juries just before witness testimony began in the federal case. The mishap led to multiple defendants taking plea deals with reduced sentences in the offering and a charge with a mandatory life sentence being dropped.
Although Stevens' initial petition mentions the federal gang trial, she wants Newman removed because of a disagreement over how he handled her son's trial two years ago. Her son, Joshua Coleman, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his involvement in a series of 2017 robberies.
Police were able to connect Coleman to the scene of one robbery by using security camera footage that showed a Toyota Camry identified as his. Stevens said that her son's lawyer, Jason Eisner, never received this video because it was withheld by Newman's office.
"No one has seen this video," she said. "No one."
When reached for comment, Eisner said he could not speak about the case due to attorney-client privilege, while Newman explained that he never received any video from police and has told Stevens the same.
"[A police detective] got a search warrant in that case. In the affidavit he mentioned a video from a ATM that captures a vehicle in the background," Newman wrote in an email. "I never had any video that [the detective] made mention. As far as I know she [Stevens] has made contact with the PD about that."
Legal experts say that the petition process will be a challenging one.
A public official can only be removed for neglect of duty, misuse of office or incompetence in the performance of duties, specifically when this has a "materially adverse effect on the office," states Virginia law.
The petition needs to cite at least one of these issues as the reason for the removal, and the petitioner must state it with reasonable accuracy and detail the reasons for removal.
Doucette explained only a judge or jury can determine what is considered a materially adverse effect. Simply put, the official being targeted is put on trial and must defend against removal from office in court.
"It's in the eye of the beholder," Doucette said in a telephone interview. "There's very little guidance on what is a materially adverse effect."
Also, the petition must be signed by registered voters from the Danville electoral district and the number of signers must equal 10% of the total number of voters who cast ballots during the last election for commonwealth's attorney.
In the last election for city prosecutor, held in 2017, a total of 7,456 voters took the polls. That means Stevens' petition must be signed by 745 people.
"The removal process therefore has a very high threshold," Demleitner wrote.
She also doubts Newman's actions in the federal trial is enough to warrant his removal.
"Even if the petition were to reach the 10% as required, under the facts as given, the court is NOT likely to remove," she wrote.
If the petition gets enough signatures, it must be filed with the Danville clerk of circuit court. As soon as the petition is filed, the court must issue an order requiring the elected officer to explain why they should not be removed from office. At this point, the elected official can choose to either fight the case in a court trial or leave office.
"These are very rare procedures," Doucette said. "It's quasi-criminal, civil, but the burden of proof is higher."
There would be only two outcomes: the official either leaves office or stays. There is no criminal penalty and no fines.
Even if an elected official is forced to leave office, it is only for the remainder of the term in office. In other words, once the term ends, the official is free to run for the office again.
Voting out Newman, experts said, is a much easier alternative to a removal petition.
"I'd suggest to the organizers of the petition that they put their effort into finding a strong challenger to the incumbent to run against him in the next election," Demleitner wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.