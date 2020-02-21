The pretrial hearing Friday morning lasted for just five minutes.
It was just long enough for Danville Circuit Judge Joseph Milam Jr. to be clear. He did not want to have to reschedule the first-degree murder trial again.
"It's important that we don't have any more last-minute continuances," he said, looking down toward the table where defense attorney Gregory Casker was seated.
Seated next to the Chatham-based Casker was his client, Justin Montel Jones, one of three defendants charged in the March 10, 2019, shooting death of Hikeem King, 17.
Jones, 21, is accused of firing the bullet that struck King in the head, killing him. His jury trial, set to last two days, was supposed to begin Jan. 22. But it was postponed at the last minute after Casker noted that he had not seen his client since last summer, court records show.
Now the trial is set to begin March 26.
And Milam on Friday wanted to make sure a repeat performance would not happen.
"This is a pretrial conference that the court asks for, following the most recent continuance," the judge said, referring to scene from January. "The court seeks assurance that this will not be continued again."
Milam went on to say that he did not want to again see witnesses and jury pool members fill a courtroom, only to be sent home.
Casker responded by mentioning that he was spending more time getting evidence for the case.
He also noted that Jones' family is looking for a new counsel.
Danville Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Petra Haskins quickly cut in to note that she knew the potential replacement.
"I know the person they're looking at," she said. "He wouldn't be available those two days in March."
Milam chastised her, and explained that the court was not interested in speculating on the identity or availability of a potential attorney until one was appointed to the case.
Casker was appointed by the court to represent Jones. He is one of many private attorneys throughout the state allowed to represent defendants considered by the court to be “indigent,” or financially unable to pay for legal services.
Individual judges within each court are in charge of appointing to specific cases attorneys certified by the state to represent indigent defendants. This representation of clients who are unable to afford an attorney is in addition to work done by the state’s Public Defender Offices.
In January, shortly after Jones' trial was postponed, Milam and Judge James J. Reynolds penned a letter to the city's lower-court judges noting plans to remove Casker from their court-appointed attorney list. In addition, they decided he won’t be appointed to any “eligible defendant who’s [sic] cases come before this court after today’s date.”
Friday's hearing ended with Milam turning to Casker and reminding him to prepare a transportation order so that Jones would be moved from the Martinsville City Jail, where he is currently being held, to Danville for the March trial.
"Get him some clothes for the trial," the judge added, pointing at Jones' orange prison jumpsuit.
As it turns out, Friday's pretrial hearing had initially been slated to happen a few days earlier, on Tuesday. But the transportation order needed to bring Jones to the courthouse had not been filed, court records show.
