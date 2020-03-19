Danville's registrar is promoting absentee voting for the upcoming elections in May.
The Danville Electoral Board urges the city's registered voters to use absentee voting by mail in the upcoming City Council and School Board elections on May 5 as a precaution during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Absentee voting is a two-step process. First, voters must request an application for an absentee ballot be sent to them – either by calling the local office or by going to the Virginia Department of Elections website. Once the application is approved, the voter will receive an actual ballot in the mail to gill out and send back to the registrar’s office.
For those who do vote at the polls on election day, the registrar’s office has developed a plan to ensure additional cleaning and social distancing.
“When we hand voters a ballot, they will pick up a clean ink pen and go to a table to vote, put the used pen into a container and then insert the ballot into the voting machine,” Petty said in a statement. “We will not give out ‘I Voted’ stickers to avoid a point of contact.”
For the city council election, nine candidates are vying for five seats, including incumbents Madison Whittle, Lee Vogler, Larry Campbell, Sherman Saunders and Fred Shanks. Challengers include Sheila Baynes, Gordon Lyles, Thomas Motley and Barry Mayo.
For the school board election, four seats are open. Candidates include Renee Hughes (an incumbent), Philip Campbell, Charles McWilliams III and Tyrell Payne. Three current school board members whose seats are up for grabs did not file — Terri Hall, Jeffrey Hubbard and Elizabeth Leggett.
There are no elections in Pittsylvania County until November.
