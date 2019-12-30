A look back at the memorable quotes in the Register & Bee that summed up 2019

January
“To see a family disrupted and disintegrated in such a profound way like this it ought to give everybody pause.”
Hurt Mayor Gary Poindexter on a murder-suicide that took the lives of a wife, a husband, who was the suspected gunman, and their 12-year-old son.
“I am not in the office at this time. I am on furlough without access to email, due to the lapse in federal government funding.”
Pittsylvania County Farm Service Agency answering machine during the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.
“It’s what we’re known for,” he said with a laugh. “People want their chicken salad.”
Midtown Market grocery store manager Matthew Hackworth on one staple his customers buy when threatened with wintry weather.
“I told him to stop, I told him to stop. He wouldn’t stop.”
A distraught lady near the scene of the fatal shooting of Deon Jawan Peatross Jr., 23, in Axton.
“I’m 57 and God’s blessed me with a healthy life. I just feel like I need to do something with it.”
Steve Scott, on his decision to run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days in 2020 in the 7-7-7 World Marathon Challenge. The challenge is to run “Around the World for a Cure” for Run for Health Inc., a nonprofit organization.
February
“It was the day before Valentine’s Day. He probably needed a date.”
Cascade gun store operator Joshua Jennings mocking a group of men caught on camera breaking into the store and snagging a headless, limbless, vest-clad mannequin, along with other items.
“He took the only thing that meant everything to me: my daughter.”
Testimony of Kristen Winnes during the sentencing of estranged boyfriend Carl Ray Kennedy for the June 2018 kidnapping of daughter Emma Grace Kennedy.
“Why does this stuff never happen on a nice day?”
A quip made as Danville firefighters, hazardous materials crews and city workers toiled in the rain to clean up spilled diesel fuel from a creek near Riverside Drive.
“Most of the time, the people have no family, per se, until after the sheriff has paid for it. And then they start coming out of the woodwork.”
Wendy Brannock, of Swicegood Funeral Home, on indigent burials carried out by the Danville Sheriff’s Office.
March
“The last few weeks, the events that we have witnessed in the commonwealth of Virginia and this country have been very hurtful. And I regret that.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during a closed meeting with local African-American leaders in Danville shortly after a scandal involving a racist photo from his page in a 1984 medical school yearbook.
“I like to say it’s almost like the Wild West out here. There’s not a whole lot of knowledge, but there’s a lot of interest.”
Callands tobacco farmer Robert Mills on the idea of hemp becoming the new cash crop.
“I saw his [car] door open up and boom,” he said. “It was a shotgun.”
Court testimony of Phillip Arrington about being shot by friend, Matthew Dustin Moore, following an argument over methamphetamines in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Danville.
“You hate my client, don’t you?”
“With a passion.”
Nick Bernard, estranged husband of murder victim Heather Sue Matherly, replying from the witness stand to the defense attorney for Jason Scott Rigney, since convicted in the case.
“Now, it’s starting to remind me of New York.”
Big Apple transplant Robert Leaks talking about being startled awake by gunfire near his Arnett Boulevard home in Danville.
April
“If we were playing with historically accurate speed, it would be like watching snails fight.”
Douglass Gasser explaining a radio-controlled miniature tank battle at the American Armoured Foundation Tank Museum.
“As long as I got my babies out of there, I am good.”
LeQuanta Jones on escaping the blaze at her North Main Street home, which left a total of 10 people homeless.
“We want to try to put everything back where it was. The roof does not belong on the floor.”
Danville Assistant Fire Marshal Richie Guill explaining how he had to reconstruct the original layout of Shannie’s Bar & Grill to pinpoint the cause of a devastating blaze.
“Because this is my livelihood and my heritage, and the thought of cutting my land open,” he said, stopping short and looking down.
Pittsylvania County farmer Robert Pollock talking about the possibility of the natural gas pipeline proposed by Mountain Valley Pipeline running through his land.
“Don’t give up on the people and make us into an Atlantic City.”
State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Moneta, speaking against the idea of a casino in Danville during a Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
“I was excited, I was elated, and I was humbled. I’m really honored to be in that place. I know that will mean a lot for people.”
Jacqueline M. Gill, on being selected as the first African-American president — and first woman president — at Danville Community College.
“That’s something that’s certainly on our radar. We’d welcome that as a use in the building.”
Dave Vos, project manager for historic preservationists The Alexander Company in Madison, Wisconsin, on the possibility of buying the White Mill building and turning it into a casino.
May
“I just think it would be really nice when we take our kids down the street to say ‘hey, we got married there,’”
Samantha Pergason on marrying Landon Stanfield in a ceremony held in the middle of Bridge Street in downtown Danville.
“Mercy is deserved for those who accept responsibility … He does not deserve mercy.”
Pittsylvania County prosecutor Bryan Haskins during the sentencing of Jason Scott Rigney, who killed on-again-off-again girlfriend Heather Sue Matherly, 30, at her Brosville home.
“We are going to keep the pressure on you, I can tell you that.”
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth addressing criminals during a news conference about dropping crime rates in the city.
“I am just shocked to know somebody so young got killed,” she said. “That is bad; that is scary.”
Neighbor Shanell Glenn on the fatal shooting of Caleb Henry Morris, 25, inside a home on Lanier Avenue in Danville.
“I find it hard to smile. I find it hard to talk to people. I take everything seriously now. There is no joy anymore.”
Antwan Tucker Sr. testifying about the shooting death of son Antwan Duval Tucker on Dec. 22, 2017.
June
“It was a long time coming. I’m very appreciative that it came.”
Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr., following a public apology from Danville Police Chief Scott Booth for police brutality against African Americans protesting during Bloody Monday on June 10, 1963.
“The sound of chippers and saws is probably going to abound for at least a day or two.”
Hurt Mayor Gary Poindexter on the cleanup for a storm that ripped through his community.
“As soon as you opened the fence, you could smell the smell,” she said. “There is no mistaking that smell.”
Danville Area Humane Society volunteer Val-Rae Christensen on helping police investigate a report of an abused dog.
“I had seen a lot of them fly. I’d flown in a lot of modern planes, but nothing like this.”
Earl Hyler, who got to ride in “FIFI,” a flyable B-29 bomber from World War II.
“It’s certainly good for our area to keep that uranium in the ground where it belongs because the problem is the tailings … could be radioactive for hundreds and hundreds of years.”
Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld Virginia’s ban on uranium mining.
“I like entertaining people. I love watching people enjoy themselves.”
DeeDee Damiano, a drag queen who performed at the LGBTQ-plus group Collidescope’s first Drag Brunch at Ballad Brewing.
July
“It feels good to know I’m helping people after their school’s been flooded.”
Silas Zeidler, 11, on his Juicing for Jesus LemonAID stand to raise money for God’s Pit Crew to rebuild a school destroyed by flooding in Moffett, Oklahoma.
“She probably never had in her head that she was going to go this soon.”
Anneka Betts on the shooting death of 16-year-old Nitaya Adams on Aug. 6, 2017.
“At the end of the day, we got more money than we gave.”
Matthew Rowe, Pittsylvania County director of economic development, talking about the incentives that brought Ikea – now closed - to the region in 2008.
“We stand to make a whole lot of money, but then again, we also stand to lose a whole lot of money."
Pittsylvania County farmer Bob Harris on area hemp production.
“It’s not your typical Hampton Inn.”
Developer Ed Walker, speaking to the Danville Planning Commission about his plans for a $6 million boutique hotel project across from the Sutherlin Mansion.
“We are very excited for our future here in Virginia.”
Litehouse Inc. President Kelly Prior, during the grand opening for its operation in the former Sky Valley Foods building in Airside Industrial Park.
August
“My son wakes up every night like clockwork, screaming. He had to see what you left behind.”
Amanda Mitchell to Amanda Lynn Willhite in Danville Circuit Court. Willhite fatally stabbed Ashley Lauren Joy Jones, 28, and Kelly Fears Wrenn, 49, in January 2017.
“I feel like God used me as his vessel to save that baby.”
Danville police officer Melissa Carey, after saving a two-week-old baby, Lucas Barreiro, from choking at Nikki’s Family Restaurant.
“This is a shock to our community … it’s just a reminder of how fragile life is.”
Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor following the triple homicide of three family members in Keeling.
“The wind noise was like that freight train noise.”
Danville resident Bernie Francisco on the microburst that downed trees in a four block area of the city.
"Stop killing each other please, and love your brother ... put these guns down, please.”
Nicole Glass at a vigil for 21-year-old Kymon Haley, who was shot to death outside Cross Creek Apartments in Danville.
“In today’s market, it’s pretty tough [to make money] regardless of how big or small you are.”
Pittsylvania County farmer Bob Harris on the state of tobacco and agriculture.
“The citizens have the right to decide whether they want this or not. We want to give the citizens the right to determine what they want in their community.”
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, on why the city should have a referendum on whether to allow pari-mutuel betting.
“We asked them to come together and work something out and they did exactly what we asked them to do. They’re two local businesses. If we don’t look out for them, who will?”
Danville City Councilman James Buckner, referring to General Aviation, Inc. and Averett University, which had jointly sent a proposal to be the fixed-base operators at Danville Regional Airport.
“He was just a sweetheart. He grew up in the church, always respectful. He just snapped.”
A neighbor of Matthew Bernard, the man suspected in the triple homicide of his mother Joan Bernard, his sister Emily Bernard Bivens and her son Cullen Bivens, in Keeling.
September
“Game of chance is gambling. Game of skill is legal.”
Danville store owner Kirpal Singh on the difference between the skill-based games he wants to run and the Las Vegas-type slot machines currently not allowed in the state.
“Chatham has lost a titan.”
Chatham Mayor Will Pace talking about the death of former mayor Roy Parish Byrd Jr.
“There is no common theme, other than bad choices.”
Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts, of the Virginia State Police on a spree of vehicle fatalities on Pittsylvania County roads.
“Look in the mirror because it can be anybody.”
Dr. Scott Spillmann, of the Virginia Department of Health, describing the typical opioid addict.
“There’s no silver bullet crop out there to replace tobacco at this time.”
Tony Banks, commodity marketing specialist with the Virginia Farm Bureau, on the downturn of farming in Pittsylvania County.
"You're either dealing with a defendant who's super cunning and trying to appear insane, or someone with an actual mental health issue."
Nora Law professor Nora V. Demleitner, of Washington & Lee University, explaining the possibility of an insanity defense in regards to Keeling triple-homicide suspect Matthew Bernard.
October
"I am dismayed, disappointed and outraged as I can be in regards to this discovery."
Chief Judge Michael Urbanski on the failure of prosecutors to turn over to defense attorneys required information before the start of the weeks-long federal trial of Danville gang members.
"We didn't question what we were going to do or how we were going to do it. We just went in and did it."
Danville Police Department detective Jonathan Masi reflecting on how he and others in the department raced to help people during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.
“These are the kind of jobs that allow people to stay in their hometown ... these are the kind of jobs that help build a community.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announcing that Morgan Olson, a producer of walk-in van bodies, would take over the Ikea facility and add 700 workers.
“It started sounding like a faucet leaking,” she said, as she began to tear up. “To this day I still can’t stand the sound of running water.”
Brittany Morris testifying about seeing Benjamin Hairston die on Nov. 13, 2008, from a gunshot to the head.
“In order to get to where you need to be, you’re going to have some setbacks. But you got to start back on your journey.”
Robert David reflecting on his first year as Danville’s youth and gang violence prevention coordinator and noting that for every success he witnesses there might be a downside to go with it.
"It wasn't on purpose. It was total sloppiness on my part."
Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman taking the blame for the failure of prosecutors to turn over to defense attorneys required information in the weeks-long federal trial of Danville gang members.
November
“We can’t do it forever. We have to have somebody take our place when we get a little age on us.”
Chief Ray Earp, of Mount Hermon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, on attracting young volunteers.
“All I can say is we’re just going to have to lock and load.”
Pittsylvania County Supervisor Joe Davis on the county being a second-amendment sanctuary.
“I think in order for volunteer fire and rescue to survive going forward, you have to keep your community involved in what you’re doing.”
Chief Mike Neal, of Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue, explaining how to keep a volunteer rescue agency afloat.
“The law doesn’t guarantee that you get to do the most valuable thing with your land; the law only prevents the government from seizing it. This [case] seems like a Hail Mary to me.”
University of Virginia law professor Rich Schragger on Virginia Uranium’s last-ditch effort to mine the uranium lodged under Coles Hill near Chatham.
“It’s like Russian roulette when you’re using [heroin] and it’s cut with fentanyl."
Danville Police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis on the dangers of a deadly batch of heroin on local streets.
December
“It upsets me that kids are killing kids.”
Cardinal Village resident Robert Floyd talking about the deadly shooting that happened right outside his door.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female,” she said. “It just takes somebody with a big heart and courage like a lion.”
Danville Police Cpl. Samantha Lipscomb on the qualities needed to work in law enforcement.
“This is something that the people want to do,” she said. “Sometimes you just got to take a risk.”
Michelle Adkins on opening skilled-gaming facility Double Dragons in Pittsylvania County, where similar businesses can operate without a special use permit.
“We’re going to get hurt by this and there’s no way around it.”
Pittsylvania County Supervisor Ronald Scearce on the impact a potential casino in Danville would have on the county.
“We have a 16% turnover rate. It’s a big deal.”
John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association, describing the problem sheriff’s departments across the state have with retaining employees.
“Everything here is gone.”
Former Averett University football player John Jones recalling the words of the insurance claims adjuster who inspected his fire-ravaged home.
“My Fitbit broke in the first nine months of walking.”
Carolyn Cooper, Danville Police Department parking enforcement officer, talking about the daily rounds for her job.
