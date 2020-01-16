CHATHAM — Before the economic recession in 2008 and 2009, Pittsylvania County Schools were setting aside about $700,000 annually for maintenance needs.
Budget cuts during the recession limited those funds. Maintenance needs have not received anywhere close to that amount since then, which is why county school facilities have so many issues.
“You’re kind of putting Band-Aids on things to get by,” said Mike Hutson, director of maintenance for the school division.
At their budget committee meeting Thursday night, members of the Pittsylvania County School Board and division staff agreed on a final list of budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year, which reinstates $300,000 per year for maintenance costs.
The final list includes more than $4 million in requests, compared to just $2.7 million in projected allocated state funds. If the state funding stays level, that leaves a $1.3 million shortfall the school division will be requesting from the board of supervisors.
While the county’s four high schools have undergone renovations in the past few years, the middle and elementary schools are older, with many having significant maintenance needs. Many of the buildings have roofs and heating and air conditioning systems that already are running well past expected lifespans, with some of the roofs even beginning to leak.
For the upcoming fiscal year, replacing the roof at Stony Mill Elementary is the top priority for year-end funds, said Tracey Worley, finance director for Pittsylvania County Schools. But many of the maintenance requests, as in years past, simply will have to wait.
“We’ve got to come up with a good maintenance plan,” said George Henderson, vice chair of the finance committee.
At their meeting Tuesday, the Pittsylvania County School Board passed a resolution favoring a referendum for a 1% sales tax, which, depending on how the General Assembly votes, may be on the ballot in Danville, Pittsylvania County and Henry County in November. That additional revenue certainly could help with maintenance and operations.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said a 1% sales tax hike would yield about $2.6 million per year, which would be applied to debt payments. For all of their capital projects and maintenance, the school division needs $45 million over the next five years, Smitherman said.
The state budget proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam, which almost certainly will be adjusted by the General Assembly, would allocate almost $3.5 million to Pittsylvania County Schools, with more than $800,000 being designated for specific programs, including more than $400,000 for increased rates for retirees through the Virginia Retirement System.
The remaining $2.7 million would be for the local school board and staff to allocate.
Superintendent Mark Jones said the finalized state budget most likely won’t be available until mid-February.
Totaling just more than $3.1 million, one of the primary requests is implementing the third and final phase of a compensation study for employees of Pittsylvania County Schools. The division was hoping to implement the final phase in the current fiscal year, but the budget was too tight.
“That’s just to get us in the ballpark … of what teachers are earning in Southside Virginia,” Jones said.
Also included on the request list is $70,000 for upgrades for the security systems — payments that will continue over the next five fiscal years — as well as almost $100,000 to replace computers for administrative personnel at all schools. The current computers are running on the Windows 7 operating system, which was phased out by Microsoft this month, leaving the computers susceptible to hacks and bugs.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
