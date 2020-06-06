A 23-year-old Pittsylvania County resident died after a two-vehicle crash in Bedford County on Friday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.
Authorities report Tyler Jacob Little, of Hurt, was driving a 1993 Toyota Corolla east in the westbound lanes on Va. 460 shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, when the vehicle crashed head-on into a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.
Little was wearing a seat belt and taken to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital where he later died, reported Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Garletts.
"Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash," Garletts wrote in a news release.
Police did not have any details on the drive of the Chevrolet. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.