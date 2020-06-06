A 23-year-old Pittsylvania County resident died after a two-vehicle crash in Bedford County on Friday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.

Authorities report Tyler Jacob Little, of Hurt, was driving a 1993 Toyota Corolla east in the westbound lanes on Va. 460 shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, when the vehicle crashed head-on into a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.

Little was wearing a seat belt and taken to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital where he later died, reported Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Garletts.

"Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash," Garletts wrote in a news release.

Police did not have any details on the drive of the Chevrolet. The crash remains under investigation. 

