In a tired voice, the defendant repeatedly answered the judge’s questions about his understanding of the federal racketeering and murder case, the charges and the nature of his plea deal.
He then pleaded guilty to the two charges — racketeering and use of a firearm during a violent crime in aid of racketeering — and accepted that his sentence will be between 17 and 20 years in prison. Then 21-year-old Melik Zydarius Smith, a member of the Milla Bloods gang who went by the name "shoota," addressed the court through the videoconference one last time.
“Stay corona free,” he said to laughter from Chief Judge Michael F. Urbanski.
Smith is one of several members of the Milla Bloods gang to accept a plea deal in U.S. District Court for playing a role in a multi-year gang war in Danville and the 2016 shooting death of Christopher Lamont Motley. A juvenile at the time of the shooting, Smith’s name became public Wednesday, as he is now being prosecuted as an adult in the case.
“This case has been proceeding a long time on the basis of the juvenile charges that were brought against this young man,” Urbanski said.
The Register & Bee listened by telephone to the hour-and-a-half long video conference Wednesday afternoon. Federal courts are allowed to conduct criminal proceedings via video and telephone because of a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March. Smith had the option of moving forward with a video hearing now or waiting for an in-person hearing when the courts can safely reopen, and he elected to do it now.
Both counts against Smith were punishable by as much as a life sentence, but the plea agreement he signed means he will instead serve somewhere between 17 and 20 years in prison.
“I honestly thought that the risks of going to trial were quite high," David Damico, one of Smith’s two attorneys, said during the hearing. “I think it’s in his interest to take this plea agreement.”
A specific date was not decided on for the sentencing, but Urbanski said it would take place in the next several months.
Most of the criminal charges across the two cases focused on the gang war are tied to an August 2016 shooting where members of both the Milla Bloods and Rollin' 60s Crips set an ambush for the leader of a rival gang called the Billy Bloods, at the Southwyck Apartment complex in Danville. But when a van entered the complex parking lot and gang members, including Smith, opened fire, the rounds struck and killed passenger Christopher Lamont Motley, who was not a target of the gangs, court documents show.
Many of the defendants in both cases initially faced life in prison; former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions declined to seek the death penalty. But a failure on the part of prosecutors to supply state grand jury transcripts to the defense before the first trial began in October damaged the prosecution. Prosecutors offered plea deals without any provision for a life sentence, and most defendants accepted, avoiding trial.
"The court is extraordinarily familiar with the facts of this case,” Urbanski said in reference to the many defendants and hearings involved in the case.
Both Hubert and Urbanski said that Motley's family has been opposed to the plea agreements taken by those who admitted pulling a trigger in the ambush.
On Wednesday, Urbanski repeatedly asked Smith questions about his understanding of the situation and how much his attorneys had communicated with him, with Smith saying “yes sir” more than 100 times throughout the proceeding. Urbanski also told Smith, who was tuning in from jail, to waive his hands around if at any point he had a question or couldn't hear what someone was saying.
“Why is my plea different from the other people?” Smith asked at one point.
Federal prosecutor Ronald Hubert explained that the defendants’ criminal histories and their role in the shooting and gang wars all played a role.
“The government spent a lot of time thinking about where each particular defendant fell within the conspiracy,” he said.
Deshawn Anthony, the leader of the Milla Bloods in Danville, accepted a plea deal in late January of 25-27 years, the highest range of any defendant to take a plea agreement. Several other members of the gang accepted deals with ranges dropped to as low as 13 years on the minimum end of the range.
Marcus Davis, the leader of the Rollin' 60s Crips in Danville, faced a jury last year instead of taking a plea deal and could be sentenced to life in prison after being declared guilty of racketeering crimes. He is the only defendant across the two cases who did not take a plea deal.
Prosecutors initially believed that Smith had also been involved in another shooting in June at the same apartment complex, where the two targets were injured but not killed. But it was later revealed that he was in the juvenile detention center at that time, said Damico.
