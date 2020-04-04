12 cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville; Pittsylvania County sees 1 additional case

There are now a dozen cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville, according to a Saturday morning data update on the Virginia Department of Health's website.

That's an increase of three since Friday's report. The new cases include a Danville man in his 50s, a Danville woman in her 50s and a Danville woman in her 30s, according to Robert Parker, spokesman for the western region of the Virginia Department of Health.

A Pittsylvania County resident in his 70s also has tested positive, becoming the first known case in the county. A death listed as a case in Pittsylvania County last week occurred at a North Carolina hospital when Landon Spradlin, 66, of Gretna, died of complications from the coronavirus. He was in New Orleans with his wife, Jean Spradlin, when he started getting sick. On their way back to Gretna on March 17, his condition worsened to the point where he could hardly breathe. So Jean Spradlin took her husband to the hospital in Concord, North Carolina, where the test came back positive the next day, she said.

"There is no evidence of contact within the community, for any of these cases," Parker wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

Across Virginia, there were 395 new cases listed of COVID-19 — the severe respiratory illness cased by the coronavirus — Saturday morning bringing the total to 2,407.

No new cases were reported in Henry and Halifax counties. Mecklenburg County picked up an additional case to bring its total to eight.

Two new cases reported Friday involve a Danville man in his 70s and a Danville woman in her 60s, according to Parker.

Parker said he did not know where any of the patients were being treated.

"I can confirm that we have treated and continue to treat a few patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Danville campus," Sovah Health-Danville spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald wrote in an email to the Register & Bee on Saturday morning. "Moving forward, we are not providing specific numbers as we would not want to report outdated information as this number changes daily as patients are discharged or admitted to the hospital."

The hospital will defer to the health department for the latest numbers that include patients in the hospital and those isolated at home.

There are now 52 deaths attributed to the virus and 390 patients have been hospitalized.

This will be updated.

Recent stories

Photos: Volunteers distribute food boxes to Dan River Region organizations

To help underserved families and those at risk during the coronavirus, volunteers from several area organizations partnered together to distribute 540 boxes of non-perishable food to 17 community partners, which will then serve those boxes to families and individuals in need. The boxes of food, each of which could feed a family of four for several days and totaled almost 26,000 meals were provided by Feeding Southwest Virginia. Members of the Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity, The Salvation Army, Amore Royalty, Hargrave Military Academy and the Danville Sheriff’s Office helped distribute the boxes.