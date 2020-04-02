The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,706 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 222 cases from the 1,484 reported Wednesday.
The website data released Thursday morning reports two new cases in Danville — one a female in her 70s, and another a male in his 30s, said Robert Parker, spokesman for the western region of the Virginia Department of Health.
There is another case in the district that isn't reported on the website: a resident of New York who is in the area. Their case will ultimately be reported according to their address, not their current location in the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District.
The VDH also said that 17,589 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 246 have been hospitalized.
There have been 41 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 7 from Wednesday.
