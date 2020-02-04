The jury pool waited 20 minutes before bailiffs brought Antonio T-Quan Terry into the courtroom Tuesday morning to stand trial for the 2019 shooting death of Keenan Cunningham.
It took almost another 20 minutes for his case to be continued because a witness didn't show up due to accusations of online threats.
Terry, 30, is charged with the shooting death of Keenan Cunningham, 30, of Danville. Cunningham was found shot to death inside of his still-running car on July 26.
The trial began around 9:20 a.m., with Judge James J. Reynolds sitting at his bench, before the prosecution and defense were seated. The roll of potential jurors was called, with only 32 of the roughly 40 names called replying. Once the last juror candidate answered, Reynolds asked both lawyers if they were ready for trial.
"Yes," answered defense attorney Jason Eisner.
Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman sat in his chair for several seconds and shuffled a couple of papers clutched in his hand. He then leaned forward to speak into the microphone.
"No, I'm not ready your honor," he said as he looked up toward Reynolds.
Reynolds asked why.
At that, Newman answered: "There are two subpoenaed witnesses who are not here today."
One witness, the prosecutor explained, needed a ride from court personnel, but was nowhere to be found when the ride arrived at the given address. The witness eventually arrived, but after the hearing ended.
The second witness, Newman said, did not come due to being threatened on Facebook. The witness was "specifically named and targeted as a snitch."
Newman didn't name the person who posted the threats, but confirmed that it was someone acquainted with Terry and that the person posted a copy of the police report with the witness' name and statements to police. The copies of the police report could only have come from the defense counsel handing it to his client, Newman said.
"Obviously these reports are provided to the defense attorney through discovery," he said after the hearing. "The defense admitted to giving the defendant copies of the police report in jail."
In light of the threats, and the fact that two necessary witnesses were missing, Newman asked Reynolds to schedule the two-day trial for a later date.
"The case cannot proceed to trial as of now," Reynolds said, sending the jury pool home.
Reynolds noted that important documents, such as police reports, sometimes get leaked.
"They [court documents] always find their way out," he said. "That information usually comes out through the defense."
Eisner, when reached for comment after the hearing, explained that he did not know any of the material became public until the morning of the trial.
"I'm not friends with these people on Facebook," he said, explaining why he never heard of the threat.
No one has been charged on the allegations of threatening a witness in the case, police confirmed.
Terry's trial date is set for April.
