There's only one time-honored method to deal with weeds: pull 'em out by the roots

“Nature abhors a garden,” said Michael Pollan, a professor at Berkeley University.
It seems like an appropriate saying when we take on the routine and seemingly never-ending chore of weeding the garden. Journalist and educator, Ray D. Everson was quoted with “The philosopher who said that work well done never needs doing over, never weeded a garden.”
This is a very basic task to the success of any garden. Although there have been many “new” techniques demonstrated for this — and there always seem to be some new gadgets on late night television that make this “a simple task” — it still comes down to kneeling or bending over so we can pull something up. This has not changed in the millennia that man has been growing his own vegetables or flowers. I suspect there were people assigned to do the weeding in the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. You would think that by now we would be more technologically advanced in our annual battle with weeds.
For the sake of new gardeners, here is why we need to weed. Weeds tend to be very aggressive plants. They are usually natives and very well adapted to grow in the soils and climates where they are found. They will compete with our desirable plants for growing space above the ground and for nutrients and water down in the roots. They will often overtake the garden, if they are not stopped, and create an ugly mess that produces neither flowers nor fruit. Many of the insect pests and diseases that want to invade our gardens use these weeds as an alternate host until they see an opportunity to move in and ruin our favorite plants.
Therefore, weeds must be dealt with regularly and often to keep them away from where we do not want them. By definition, a weed is a plant growing where it is not wanted; a plant out of place. As Sara Stein, author of “My Weeds: A Gardener’s Botany” wrote, “A weed is a plant that is not only in the wrong place, but intends to stay.”
So how do we deal with this perennial gardening problem? We could take the Eeyore approach (the character from “Winnie the Pooh”) who said “Weeds are flowers too, once you get to know them.” In other words, just leave them be and enjoy their presence. Most of us will not accept that. So, we must have methods and strategies to keep the weeds out of our flower and vegetable beds.
The simplest and most time-honored method is to visit the garden two or more times a week and pull the weeds out by the roots. If this is done often enough the weeds will have shallow roots and will easily slip out of the soil. But if we wait too long between weedings, it will take some elbow grease — or even some digging tools — to make those scoundrels let go.
Herbicides are not usually an option. Most of these products do not know the difference between the weeds and the good plants and will not discriminate as they brown out the foliage on everything. There are a very few, called pre-emergents, that can be applied to the soil to prevent weed seeds from germinating, but then the gardener cannot sow any seed there either. Some of these products must be applied well in advance of the garden being planted. Using a pre-emergent herbicide is not usually recommended around vegetables we plan to eat.
Weed barriers are a pretty good method to overcome this problem. These are usually in rolls of material that have very tiny openings. This will allow air and water to pass through the barrier but will stop almost all weeds. This is better than using plastic because it will allow the soil and the plants’ roots to breathe. The only drawback is that when the soil needs to be tilled, the barrier must be removed. Perhaps not much of a problem in a perennial flower bed, but the annual plants and vegetable beds will be difficult. Since most people do not want to be looking at this layer of black material in their beds, they will usually cover the barrier with an inch of mulch.
A great alternative to weed barriers involves recycling newspapers. After the garden is planted, lay down a three-page thick layer of newspapers and then cover that with a little mulch so the papers don’t blow away. Air and water can pass through, but the weeds will be stopped for pretty much the whole summer.
When the garden is done, simply till the old newspapers into the soil, since the paper is mostly wood fiber so it will not harm the soil.
“A flower is an educated weed,” said Luther Burbank, a botanist who lived from 1849 to 1926.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, send an email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, send an email to inyard2019@gmail.com.