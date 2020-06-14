A plea to all the people who don’t wear masks

I’m not sure why most of the people in a home improvement store early this morning didn’t have on a mask. I walked into a convenience store to buy a drink the other day without one, having forgotten to bring it, and I felt awful.
And maybe everyone in the store had forgotten theirs, but I doubt it. I imagine some of them thought it was their right not to. We’re Americans after all — a feisty, independent group of people who don’t like their rights stepped upon.
But here’s why I wear a mask and wish everyone else did too.
My daughter, Dawn, has cerebral palsy. She can’t walk or talk clearly and struggles to do anything with her hands, even color pictures of her beloved Cookie Monster. She is intellectually disabled and doesn’t understand what a virus is or why I can’t visit her right now. She is helpless as a newborn baby.
Since 1998, she has lived at a wonderful place in Richmond called The Virginia Home, one of the top facilities in the nation that provides a home to permanently disabled adults. I don’t have the time nor the heart to explain what a heart-rending decision it was to place her there.
I regularly visit her every week. I usually pick up my mother — Dawn’s precious “Mom” — to go with me. First Mother took turns driving, then she didn’t, then she walked to car in a walker and now it is a wheelchair.
If I have to be out of town for grandma time or to help other children spread across the country, the longest I stay out of town is 10 days so I can get back to Dawn. I’m not unlike other parents of other residents at The Virginia Home.
But it’s been 93 days as of today since I have seen Dawn, each one those days long, sad and tearful. At the advice of the CDC, Dawn and other residents have been isolated in their rooms for 89 days with the staff going to extraordinary means to keep everyone safe and entertained as much as possible.
The Virginia Home had several cases of COVID-19 on one floor, but hasn’t had any positive test results in seven weeks. The federal guidelines for nursing home testing are ridiculously impossible and too expensive to achieve.
Dawn used to spend her days in the occupational therapy room, playing Bingo, listening to her beloved Kenny Rogers and Elvis, playing video games and associating with her friends. She also went to frequent concerts, shows, socials and huge activities in the home. All of these had to end, except a few now done in the hallways, because of the COVID-19 threat.
Now she mostly watches TV and waits for someone to come into her room.
Logically, I see why she’s safer in her room. I sat beside her when she was on a ventilator for five days three years ago and I don’t want to revisit that experience. The residents at The Virginia Home, like all residents at nursing facilities, are among the most vulnerable during this extraordinarily dangerous time.
But emotionally, just getting through the day thinking about her in her room is difficult. Some mornings I wake up already crying. And there seems to be no end in sight. Richmond is one of the areas lagging behind in its control of the virus. Nursing homes visits won’t be allowed until Phase Three.
So Dawn and all of The Virginia Home residents, and the thousands more in other nursing facilities, are why I wear a mask. I hate wearing a mask. I’m claustrophobic in the most normal of days. Especially in the heat and humidity of summer, masks are stifling.
But I don’t understand people refusing to wear masks because of political affiliation or with a stubborn insistence that it is their right not to. We give up the right to act as we prefer all the time to protect others — wearing a seat belt in a car, strapping babies in car seats, taking off belts and shoes at airports, letting our bags be searched at concerts, obeying traffic laws, not smoking in theaters or restaurants, on and on.
If wearing a mask in a store can keep someone from getting exposed to the coronavirus, then isn’t that the more important right? The right or duty or privilege of everyone to protect the vulnerable.
Every time I see a person without a mask I think it’s just one day longer that Dawn might be in her room and I can’t be with her. Could we just do everything we can to get back to whatever normal will be and protect those who can’t protect themselves?
This mother of a disabled daughter asks please.
Elzey is a freelance writer at the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.