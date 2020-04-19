“It took us five months to get from Germany to China, and I flew home from China.”
She also sailed through the Suez Canal.
Except for Vietnam and Hong Kong, she got off at every port of the cruise to enjoy the sights.
“The pay was good and you basically get to save all your money, but I spent a lot on experiences. I went to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and the tallest building in the world in Dubai, plus went riding around like a crazy person in the sand dunes there,” Puckett said. “I feel like I have been blessed with a lot of amazing opportunities, and I got to wake up every morning and enjoy it.”
Life on a cruise ship
Working on a cruise ship is quite different than an 8-to-5 desk job.
“We were required to work five days out of the week, but I usually worked seven days. The theater cast does two different shows, then there is the ice skating cast and the aqua cast,” Puckett explained. “On show days, I would get up at 9 and go to the gym, then we had a tech run for about an hour. On show days we would do prep after the tech run when we would put our costumes and our wigs out.”
After that she would go eat and have about half an hour to rest before she had to get ready to perform. Cast members did their own makeup and hair.
Puckett said there was a wide range of ages in the casts, but members had to be 18 before they can be hired.
“There are a lot of entertainers from Australia,” she noted. “They train their whole lives to be a ‘show girl.’ In the shows, there were show girls and dancers. The show girls had a certain style and wore big feathers. They were tall and had long legs.”
Puckett said she was usually claustrophobic, but she got used to living in the tight quarters on a ship and found it to be cozy.
The staff lives on their own deck below the water line, so there are no windows in the cabins.
“There are two cast members to a room, except for featured singers who get their own rooms and a window,” she said. “Our cast of 29 had its own section near the theater, and the staff has its own mess [dining room] and menu, although the leftover food from the cruise ship’s guests are brought down for snacks at night.”
After the pre-cruise rehearsals, entertainers were able to request who they would like for a roommate.
“On the Empress we could go to the guest areas if we were dressed up in our Royal Caribbean dress blues before 6 or in formal wear after that,” Puckett said. “And we could be in a bathing suit if we went right to the pool.”
On the Spectrum the cast and crew could go out on deck 7 where the helipad was.
“That was really cool,” she said.
Communication with home was hard, but she bought Wi-Fi internet access onboard so she could call her family. Her mother and her grandmother cruised with her on the Empress.
Her mother said she didn’t worry about her daughter cruising throughout the world.
“Royal Caribbean takes great care of their employees and Bailee and her cast mates always looked out after one another,” her mom said. “I prayed for her safety daily and felt good about where she was. It was an excellent experience and opportunity for her. She was doing what she loved. Seeing the world and getting excellent pay — I mean for a 20 year old, wow.”
Her dad was also proud of her.
“I thought it was a major accomplishment to be chosen, [and] we said we would back her in anything she wanted to do,” he said. “Of course we had concerns, but she was determined and fearless. Her courage was very impressive to me.”
Back in Danville
After her contract ended in November, Puckett came back Danville for a few months to be in her best friend’s wedding and to teach at the dance studio. She has already sent in an application to join another take-out ship in August.
In the meantime, she is also working on her personal training certificate.
Her parents both said she came back changed in good ways.
“I see a lot of changes in her,” her dad said. “Her confidence and her overall attitude have strengthened by being on her own. She has grown up, and I love what she has grown into.”
Puckett’s mom agreed her little girl was all grown up when she came home.
“Along the way she had picked up some accents, especially Australian,” she said. “The people she had met and different cultures she experienced will be great memories for her.”
The future
Puckett isn’t sticking around Danville for long, though.
“I plan on moving back to New York,” she said. “It’s pretty likely too that I will go back on a cruise ship.”
She said she wouldn’t have had the courage she had to go to New York and then on cruises without her dance teachers.
“They made me believe in myself,” she said. “And I’m grateful for all my experiences.”
Puckett said she would love to go on a cruise ship for fun, but thinks she just might be too jealous of the performers.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
