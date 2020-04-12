As a mother of four boys and grandmother to 10, I’ve come to the conclusion that you just gotta love little boys. Right now I’m sure millions of them are driving their mothers crazy under stay-at-home orders, but little boys have an energy and enthusiasm found nowhere else.
I was reminded of this a few days ago as I took a walk up my road and saw two neighborhood boys across the way. At first my heart was warmed that they were outside and not staring at a screen. Then I had to chuckle because they were doing what little boys do best — trying to hurt each other and damage things.
One of them was on a Hot Wheels type of vehicle — bare they even called that anymore? — and the other one, the littler one, was chasing behind with a plastic bat, trying to hit the vehicle and his brother.
Give a little boy a stick of some sort and a ball and they can play for hours. It might wind up with stitches and bruises, but, hey, they’ve entertained themselves all afternoon.
It reminded me of my little boys and how much fun they had playing in the back of the pickup truck with long sticks. Once when I was babysitting with another little boy, one of my boys hit him with a stick, no stitches required, and his mother was quite upset with me. I had no answer but “boys with be boys.”
A couple of weeks later my son, the hitter, was hit with a stick by the former hittee, and showed up at the door with a little stream of blood dripping down his forehead. I was literally so happy and couldn’t wait to tell the mother of the hittee that her little darling had hit mine.
And that’s the attitude you need as a mother of many boys.
Now I get to video chat my grandsons. One of them, McCoy, an adorable 4-year-old blond, is particularly active and talkative. That boy can talk. He is at home with his mom and dad, who are mostly working from home, and a baby sister.
My son posted a video last week in which the baby was in her baby jumper thing, twirling herself around and around in circles.
“This has been my life for the past few weeks,” my son said in a rather discouraged monotone.
But in the background, McCoy dashed back and forth in a shirt and underwear, holding something stick like and jumping on and off the couch.
“He hasn’t worn pants for 15 days,” my son continued in the same discouraged monotone.
But the next time I videoed them he had on pants. But no shirt.
“Aren’t you allowed to wear both pants and a shirt at the same time?” I asked.
“I want to show you my muscles,” he said. He ran around and around the kitchen, then stopped long enough to flex his muscles for me and pull out his inflatable punching bag man. (Hard to know what to call that.)
Bam, bam, bam, the man went down time after time as McCoy hit him and kicked him with more energy than I’ve cumulatively had in years.
“He never runs out of energy,” my son said wearily.
Nope. You gotta love little boys.
I had a dream the other night that reminded me of this particular son and what I went through with him.
I have weird dreams because of a migraine medication I’m on. In this dream I was fishing bowls out of a swimming pool that had dried-on ketchup on them.
I recognized those ketchup-besmirched bowls! They looked like the plates and bowls I would dig out from under the couch when I got up enough nerve to look beneath and beyond the surface of the family room downstairs where my boys and their friends would hang out.
In that same room, years before the boys were teenagers, I had bought and arranged a kitchen set for both my boys and girls to play with. One of my daughters turned it into a library with a card catalog in the microwave.
My little boys?
They had turned it into a fort and tried to hurt their brothers by throwing plastic chicken nugget grenades at each other.
Like I said, you just gotta love little boys.
