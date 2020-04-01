Now when it is recommended that Virginians stay at home, gardeners are taking advantage of this time to get outdoors to plant, prune and spruce up their surroundings. Questions are bound to arise. It can be a busy time for a gardening help desk. The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk was gearing up for the growing season, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced a change of plans. Rather than being available at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office for a half day each week — as originally planned — the master gardeners now are working out of their homes. Anyone with a gardening, lawn or landscape question may call the Virginia Cooperative Extension office at (434) 799-6558 and leave a message or email the help desk at danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com. A master gardener will respond to inquiries a half day each week during April.
