As gardeners, we all have a keen interest in the weather. Not just for today and tomorrow, but for several months ahead.
The weather impacts everything we do in our gardens and landscapes, and we all like to be prepared for whatever may be coming.
The National Weather Service, as well as media outlets that use data and predictions, have become much more reliable in recent years. We all hope they will continue to improve. They still miss the forecast often enough, but anyone who has ever dealt with the fickleness of Mother Nature knows to just smile and keep moving on.
Way back in the old days — more than 10 years ago, lol — the old timers had other ways to predict the weather. They often invented nifty little sayings to help remember this prognostication methods. We usually just brush those things off and hit the internet to see what will happen. But long before the internet and computers and even TVs, people didn’t have a lot of distractions so they tended to pay more attention to what was going on around them. This helped them to see patterns they could use to predict the weather with at least some degree of certainty.
In my own case, I worked as a forester for about 15 years. During that time I recognized that in a year when the chestnut oak trees produced an exceptionally heavy crop of acorns — one that usually required I wear a hardhat in the woods in October — there was usually a lot more snow the following winter. The scientific basis for that is that there was a lot of rainfall that supported the heavy acorn crop, that moisture pattern continued into the winter and turned to snow when it got cold.
- “Flowers smell best just before a rain.” In dry air, the molecules that carry smells are dry and less likely to be picked up by our noses. Just before it rains, the air is moist so the scent molecules are moist, and they adhere more effectively to the insides of our noses.
- “If spiders are many and spinning their webs, the spell will soon be very dry.” Since moisture adheres to spider webs it makes them heavy so they fall apart. In dry weather, they hold up longer. The spiders know this and spin more and larger webs when the air is dry. Dry air means that there is no rain in the immediate future.
- “When dew is on the grass, rain will never come to pass.” Dew forms when grass gets colder than the dew-point temperature (the temp at which dew forms). At night, grass cools when heat from the ground radiates upward. In a clear, dry atmosphere, this heat escapes the atmosphere and rises into outer space. In a moist and humid atmosphere, water vapor absorbs some of that heat and can redirect it back down to the ground, warming up the grass, and thus keeping it dew free. Dew on the grass is therefore a sign of a high-pressure system and good weather.
- “A ring around the moon means that rain or snow is coming soon.” As the light being reflected from the moon enters our atmosphere, it may pass through a mass of high-altitude ice crystals. These crystals may have been blown over the tops of cumulus clouds or they may be very high cirrus clouds. The ring may be more of an optical illusion but the ice crystals indicate an approaching warm front which more often than not means precipitation. I don’t know about counting the number of stars inside the ring; I have not found a correlation.
Finally, winds from the west tend to be dry since they have traveled across the whole country. Winds from the north are cold. Winds from the south are warmer but also carry moisture to fuel storms. Winds from the east carry a lot of moisture and are often associated with an intense low pressure system off the coast such as a hurricane or nor’easter. Therefore, westerly winds are favored for clear weather.
I have never counted the foggy mornings in August versus the number of snows in winter. We do seem to get more snow when we have more fog in late summer. One of these days I’ll remember to mark my calendar.
OK, now you can watch what is going on around you and start making your own predictions. By the way, an approaching storm is often foretold by a decrease in air pressure. That decrease can cause arthritis to flare up and can make both animals and people more irritable. So keep those signs in mind as well.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
