Effective immediately, all outdoor gardening activities have been postponed until mid-summer. Order takes effect today, April 1, Also Known as “April Fools Day.” So yes, it’s a joke.
Seriously folks, over the next few months or so many of us will venture out to the retail garden outlets to pick up the things we need for our summer gardens. We rely on the things we need being there and the businesses rely on us coming. Please use caution and follow the recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus.
When you are in a store or even in the parking lot remember to stay at least 6 feet from other people (I believe that is a fathom for the maritime folks). If you see a bottle of hand sanitizer, don’t be shy about using it. If you use a shopping cart or basket, look around for sanitizer wipes to clean the handles. When you are done and ready to leave, be sure to either wash your hands or use sanitizer again.
If you have a question for an employee, remember to stay back 6 feet and it does not matter how much you like a person: no hugging and no handshakes. If there is any chance you might have the virus, please self-quarantine and call your doctor for more instructions. Remember, if a friend you have spent time with has the virus there is a pretty good chance you may have it as well.
If you use a community garden to grow your vegetables, and if that garden is open for you to use, be sure to follow the steps above.
Here are some flowering/foliage plants you might like:
Coleus
(The “s” at the end is part of the proper name so it can be a single plant or multiple plants.)
This plant is native to a large area from India all the way down under to Australia. It is cultivated throughout most of the world today. First introduced to Europe by a Dutch horticulturist in 1851, it didn’t gain popularity until more colors were offered by an American named William Bull in 1877. He offered the seeds for sale at $0.43 each. Eemember that was in 1877 when most people just made a few dollars a week. About 100 years later, through breeding for more leaf colors and plant growth habits, the coleus was the 10th most important bedding crop in the US.
Farther south the coleus can be grown as a perennial but with our winters we use it as an annual. Plant it in full sun to light shade, as it can tolerate a lot of heat with adequate watering. It prefers a moist but well-drained soil. It makes a great plant for a medium to large sized container. They grow too big for a small flower pot.
Petunia
Who doesn’t like petunias? The genus petunia is in the solanaceae family. This makes the plant related to tobacco, potatoes, tomatoes, chili peppers and deadly nightshade.
This is a South American native and both the Mayans and Incas believes the scent of the flowers can ward off underworld monsters and spirits. Some folklore says petunias thrive where there is positive energy but will wither in the presence of negativity. So, talk nice to your petunias.
Petunias grow best in full sun, rich and well-drained soils with regular feedings. Pinch off spent blooms to keep it flowering from spring to frost.
It grows well in the garden, in containers and in hanging baskets. Sunshine, water, feed and pinching is all it takes to be successful with this plant.
Impatiens
(Again, the “s” is part of the proper name just like in coleus.)
This is the most popular bedding plant in the world. For shady areas in a garden it is hard to find a better plant available in such a wide variety of colors. There are a lot of species of impatiens in warmer climates but the one we see most often is one of the various cultivars of Impatiens walleriana that was first introduced by Claude Hope in Costa Rica, the Brits call this one Bizzie Lizzie. This plant can be used as a perennial in tropical climates but around here it is used as an annual.
Like most bedding plants, impatiens does well in a moist, well-drained soil. However, it really does not like sunlight so keep it in the shade. No need to pinch off dead flower heads, it keeps on blooming with regular watering and feeding.
Stay safe, wash your hands, and enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email i nyard2019@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.