My disabled daughter, Dawn, has lived in a wonderful place named “The Virginia Home” in Richmond for almost 22 years; my mother and I visit her weekly. Through the years, we have become good friends with other residents and the staff.
Three years ago this month, Dawn’s life took a turn for the worse and I found myself sitting beside her as she lay in an ICU bed on a ventilator. She had developed sepsis after surgery to remove a kidney stone blockage. She remained in ICU for eight days, five of those on the ventilator.
It was one of the worst times of my life. In fact, since then I have used it as a benchmark to compare how difficult the challenges in my life are: “Well, I survived watching Dawn on a ventilator for five days in ICU, so I am strong enough to handle this problem.”
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and I was surprised at the depth of pain the consequences of the crisis have been, especially being separated from Dawn. Since The Virginia Home is actually a nursing facility, offering lifelong care for Virginia residents with disabilities, all the federal and state quarantine rules apply to it, for good cause.
I was visiting Dawn when nursing homes were closed to visitation and had to leave, having no idea when I would see her again. I thought maybe three weeks at the most.
Then things began to spiral down and within days there were 11 cases on COVID-19 on one floor of The Virginia Home, three floors away from Dawn. All the residents were confined to their rooms.
That is sad for Dawn because she can’t really do much on her own without help from others. At first, recreational and occupational therapy staffs were allowed on the floors to help entertain residents, but even that became overwhelming as a few more cases of the virus popped up. The Virginia Home worked vigorously and consistently to stop the spread of the sickness and had been successful until someone else tested positive on Friday.
The original 11 are well now and out of isolation precautions.
But the residents still must remain in their rooms for their own safety — more than four weeks now. It’s the first time in 46 years Dawn has needed me and I can’t be there.
I wonder/worry every minute of the day what Dawn is doing. I know she’s well cared for, but there isn’t much she can do but watch TV. Everyone gets tired of “Wheel of Fortune” eventually. She doesn’t always eat well and sometimes she is very stubborn about taking her medications, even her seizure meds.
I get to video chat her a couple of times a week, but the last two times she wouldn’t even talk to me. At least she smiled. I don’t know if it’s worse for her not to answer me or to keep saying, “Home, home. When’s Mom [her grandmother] coming?” like she did at first.
I forget, except for times like these, that the pain of grief can be so deep your body physically hurts. And I know I am only one of millions of families worldwide suffering the agony of being separated from their loved ones in nursing homes or waiting at home as their family members die alone in hospitals.
It seems like my day is spent crying and praying or both together. I’ve been told crying is not a sign of a lack of faith and try to believe it.
So how does one deal with such worldwide, yet highly individualized, grief?
As an act of faith, I bought some blue marshmallow Peeps the other day to take to Dawn when I can go back. She asks for Peeps to eat all the time. Sometimes she eats them, sometimes she doesn’t.
I also try to serve someone else with a phone call, a text message, or hanging a bag of cookies on someone’s doorknob. It takes me outside of my own pain to soothe another’s pain, which might be different than mine but similarly overwhelming.
Then there’s hope — faith’s constant companion. Jeffrey R. Holland, a leader of my church, speaks of hope often. Once he said, “Hope is never lost.”
More recently he said, “So, when our backs are to the wall and, as the hymn [“Abide with Me”] says, “other helpers fail and comforts flee,” among our most indispensable virtues will be this precious gift of hope linked inextricably to our faith in God and our charity to others.”
Here’s a prayer that we may all hope for better days to come and have the strength and will to wait patiently for that day.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
