I’m having trouble coping with the news from England about Harry and Meghan. I don’t know what to do about it. They haven’t asked my opinion yet, but if they do, I want to be ready. But really, what do I care?
Basically, I tend to think that the British monarchy is overrated, unnecessary and a complete puzzlement to us colonials. Yet I have not missed an episode of “Victoria” or “The Crown” and I was happy when William and Kate named their daughter Charlotte after my granddaughter Charlotte.
I want the best for Harry, Meghan and Baby Archie, but what is that? Can’t we just all agree to stop taking pictures of them and saying ugly things about Meghan and let them go back to being royal? I’ve never even said anything unkind about either of them. I never would. Why should I have to agonize over this if I haven’t done anything wrong?
I’ve always thought Harry was a cute little boy and now a handsome man. I was a little aghast at some of his previous antics, especially being photographed playing strip billiards back in his bachelor days. But I think he repented.
He wasn’t at church on Sunday with his grandmum and Uncle Andrew, though. But, goodness knows, I was glad Andrew was.
How the Queen handles it all I don’t know either, but I read yesterday in what I am sure is a reputable source that she allows herself four drinks a day. Perhaps that is her coping mechanism.
Maybe this whole not-wanting-to-be-a-front-row royal began when Harry married an American. Let’s face it, except for helping them out of that World War II trouble, our rebellion back in the day caused a big headache for the Brits.
I thought they had forgiven us by now, but I wonder if the Queen is secretly blaming her current family problems on an American. I’m trying not to assume hurt or blame here. None of my business anyway.
And then how are Harry and Meghan going to support themselves? I read, again from a reputable source, that they are only worth about $30 million. After the $3 million they had to pay back for renovations on their Frogmore Cottage — “Cottage?” — that only leaves them $27 million. “Frogmore?” The name would have been the first thing I renovated. But, again, what do I care?
On their new budget, they are going to have to do some serious kilt tightening.
I don’t think Harry should have been stripped of his military titles. I’ve got that at the top of my list when the call for an opinion comes. He actually did serve in Afghanistan until his presence was publicized and he was called home. I always felt bad about that.
Let’s just stop taking pictures of them and leave them alone until this all blows over. Not that I care. Certainly the abysmal state of our own politics at the present should be enough to entertain us.
Baby Archie is cute, though, and Prince William’s children are adorable. I do think Kate is getting a little thin, but, again, no one has asked my opinion. Maybe the Great British Bake-off contestants could send the leftovers to their castle.
Well, that phone call asking for me to help seems to be held up, so I’m just going on the record here with my opinion nevertheless.
I think Harry and Meghan should move to Danville and buy my house. There’s a pool for little Archie in the summer and I could teach Harry how to keep it properly chlorinated. There’s a creek that kids love to throw sticks into, and it’s relatively isolated, although close to Target. I’m sure Meghan will shop once she figures out her reduced budget.
And I could help babysit. All my grandchildren — commoners all — live a ways away, so I could be a substitute royal grandma. I could even whip up a luscious chocolate pound cake when Kate comes to visit.
Of course, they would have to give up their fascination with Canada. What’s with that?! I know some Canadians and they are superb people, even when complaining about the lack of snow in Danville and always wanting to do a snow dance.
But do what I know? And what do I really care about this whole little drama?
Don’t answer that.
