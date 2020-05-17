I have an idea that can make me millions if I can just figure out how to do it.
I want to discover how geese have such long, wrinkle-free necks, even when they are old. Then I want to bottle whatever they do and sell it.
I walked on the Riverwalk yesterday and saw a multitude of Canada geese on the trail with little goslings of different ages and sizes. One dad who was watching over his family intimidated me enough to cross over and increase my social distancing.
But I noticed that all the geese had long, stately necks that did not sag and were not wrinkled. What is their secret?
In the last few years my neck has turned into the neck of the cousins of the Canada geese — the turkeys. What do the geese know or genetically possess that the turkeys don’t? If I could figure that out, I could monetize it and perhaps gain a better neck in the process.
I had necks on my mind because I interview women all the time who worry about their necks. They don’t want to get their pictures taken because their necks look bad. I wind up with pictures of women in turtlenecks.
I know the feeling. In this era of video chatting, you can’t escape your neck. I’ve finally learned how to hold the phone so I don’t get a full-nostril shot, but I just can’t get rid of the neck. It seems to be an important part of the body if you want to keep your head.
Winter is easier when you can use a heavy turtleneck sweater, coat with an upturned collar and a heavy scarf, but summer is all about naked necks. Naked and loose as a turkey.
I believe I deserve my neck, however. It is retribution for a sin, well, transgression, several years ago when I was in my 50s and my neck was still tight.
I was in Sunday school and watching a friend of mine teach the lesson. She is several years older than I am and her neck was several years ahead of mine in that slow slide to turkey neckdom.
Although I was listening with my ears, my eyes and my heart were seeing only her neck.
“Will mine ever look like that?” I wondered. It was back in the day you could touch your face, so I touched my neck and couldn’t feel anything wrong with it. Yet.
I thought maybe I should do neck exercises, but it seemed to me doing that would only stretch the skin and make it worse. I don’t think I have any muscles in my neck I could develop. I didn’t know. I still don’t know.
All I do know is that I am now older than the age that woman was then and my neck now looks like hers did. It was probably inevitable, but had I paid attention more to the lesson than to the neck, maybe I would have learned some lesson of life to give me more strength to get through this neck failure.
I have an idea what I can do about necks, but I don’t think it’s quite ready yet for Shark Tank. There are, however, a couple of aging women who sit in that tank, so I imagine they would be open to hearing any ideas. If not now, then in a few years.
My idea is to invent a clip much like the clips you put on potato chip bags after you open them. This neck clip would go on the back of a wrinkly neck and pull the skin tight around the front.
I have actually tried this with my big white chip clip and discovered it might work if you could get over and through the pain threshold. Clipping the back of your neck with a potato chip clip is actually quite physically painful.
Then there is the emotional pain of the contrast between your wrinkle-free, painfully clipped neck and the rest of your face whose wrinkles remain intact. I think there isn’t a clip or pain threshold large enough for a person, however obsessed she might be about the look of her neck, to endure the pain of clipping her whole head.
In conclusion, there is no easy answer for beauty or what I suppose is an age-old dilemma about aging necks.
The Canada geese might know something their turkey cousins don’t, but if they do, you can’t get close enough to hear it.
