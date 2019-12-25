Author’s note: This is a reprint from a column I wrote in 2012 and 2018. I have had several requests to run it again this year, so here it is.
(With apologies to Clement Clarke Moore, author of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”)
‘Twas the night after Christmas and all through the house, all the plants needed water, a really good douse.
The leaves were turning brown and starting to droop, because the watering crew had been busy waiting for those reindeer to swoop.
The ficus were nestled all snug in their pots as the fungi within went to work on the roots with their rots.
The carolers had caroled their songs every day, with nary a care toward the coleus way.
The paperwhites proudly put on their display, the amaryllis pushed up its stalk full of color today.
The poinsettia showed itself off with great valor, but the African violet fell in to a pallor.
But did anyone think to care for these plants? Of course not, they all went to visit their aunts.
The ferns and the figs cried out for plant food, the dracaena sank to a really foul mood.
The children all played with their toys new and shiny, but mom thought the cacti looked a little too spiny.
She noticed the off-color of the plants turning brown, how the leaves of the gloxinia lay on the ground.
In a state of wild panic, her eyes all ablaze, she raced past her husband, who was in a TV-football haze.
She looked up a number as she grabbed for the phone, in hopes the extension agents took calls at their homes.
She spoke so quickly it sounded like clatter, she asked the agent, “What could be the matter?”
The agent said to water, and feed and re-pot, “If you follow these steps, it should help a lot.”
So she took the advice and to the plants acted nice. She watered and fed them, even talked to them thrice.
Now the plants are all again green and look very keen. She told them she was sorry for being so mean.
That night as the family all nestled in bed, the plants were all thriving, ready to move on ahead.
Mom made a resolve for the coming year that when the holiday eves quiet down to a hush she will remember her plants and avoid that mad rush.
The next day she was heard to call as her husband went to work, “Pick up some plant food and some soil, that should work!”
Have a safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.