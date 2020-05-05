As if we don’t have enough on our plates right now with the coronavirus, now some of us soon will be looking at a mass of visitors emerging from the depths.
There will be thousands of them.
Ugly things.
About the size of your thumb.
Black bodies, clear wings with bright red eyes buggin’ out of their heads.
They have incessant singing some claim to be maddening but others find soothing.
If you had them in 2003 get ready, they’re back.
It is time for the return of the 17-year periodical cicada. These insects are commonly called the 17-year locust, but they are not locusts. Locusts swarm in from another place; cicadas emerge from the soil under our feet. Locusts can show up at any time, but the 17-year cicada has such a well-established schedule you can set your calendar by them.
There are several populations of this entomological oddity, each one keeps a different schedule. This group was here in 2003 and will return again in 2037. They will be primarily to the west of Danville, on over toward Abingdon and up to Covington. Another group was here in 2013 and will return in 2030 mostly north of Danville all the way up to Washington, D.C. There is a small group of these bugs in Halifax County that are on a 13-year schedule and they will return in 2024.
Several questions always abound when these insects make their appearance. The most common one is, “Will they damage the plants?” The answer is both yes and no.
They do not eat the plants like a swarm of locusts would. Their immature larvae have been feeding on the plants’ roots in the ground for the last 17 years, but they only do minimal damage, so there’s nothing to worry about there. When they are above ground they shed their skins, sprout wings and fly. After they mate, the females will cut slits in the soft new growth of twigs on woody plants and lay their eggs. This damage occurs on the branch tips but can result in a foot or more of the branch turning brown.
This is called “flagging.” For most of us this is only cosmetic damage and the plants will eventually grow out of it over the next couple years. Those with fruit trees or who own plant nurseries or have high value plants may see things quite differently, and rightly so. The damage can translate into an economic loss.
Here is what Eric Day and his staff in the entomology department at Virginia Tech say about controlling these creatures: “Control Tactics: Periodical cicadas are most damaging to small young trees that have the most desirable branch size for egg laying. Large, established trees can often have large amounts of flagging but rarely suffer severe damage. ... Newly planted trees can be covered with fine netting to keep the cicadas from reaching the small tender twigs. Secure the netting around the trunk to stop them from climbing up into the tree. Remove the netting at the end of June.
“Remove flagging damage within six weeks and destroy the clippings to reduce the number of nymphs that will establish on the roots of that tree. Spraying will give limited control in commercial nurseries, as new cicadas will fly in to replace the individuals killed by the spray. Scout trees every two to three days to check for egg laying activity and treat as soon as it starts.
“Consult the current Virginia Pest Management Guide or the Spray Bulletin for Commercial Tree Fruit Growers for current chemicals recommended for control. Insecticides in backyard plantings will give limited control, but often the sprays will cause worse problems. Blooming trees and plants should not be treated as this may kill pollinating insects. Caution should be used, as populations of spider mites will often increase after application of Sevin or a pyrethroid insecticide.”
Other questions include:
- Do they bite or sting? No, they do not and they are safe to handle.
- Where have they been for 17 years? They spend all this time as larvae in the soil feeding on sap from tree roots, and they only turn into adults once every 17 years to mate and then they die.
- When do the eggs hatch? The eggs hatch about six weeks after the female deposits them into a branch. The newborn larvae resemble ants as they drop to the ground and burrow into the soil.
An interesting note on the adults: it is only the male that sings, the females are silent. Imagine that.
Enjoy your garden.
Find more information in the Virginia Cooperative Publication titled “Periodical Cicada” by Eric Day, et. al., 2015 publication #444-276 (ENTO105NP) at www.ext.vt.edu.
