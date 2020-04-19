For many folks, a traditional “in the ground” garden may not be possible.
Some live in places where there is limited space, there may only be paved or concrete areas, or may be a little too elderly to be able to work the soil like we used to. But there are alternatives we can take advantage of.
Those who know me have heard that I like to grow flowers and vegetables in containers — and containers are fairly easy to do. Have something deep enough to accommodate the root system for the plant(s) you want to grow, have a drainage hole in the bottom and be able to place the container where the plant will receive the correct amount of sunlight.
Then, it is simply a matter of watering as needed and picking fruit or removing dead flower heads until the growing season ends. A slow-release fertilizer at planting time can take care of the plants’ nutrient requirements throughout the growing season.
I have been seeing another alternative that looks promising. This would be especially useful for those with limited space who want a garden during the summer but want it out of the way during the winter. The concept is referred to as fabric-raised bed gardens or fabric planters. These things come in a huge variety of sizes and shapes so one can be found to accommodate almost every need.
My favorite, and one I plan to try probably next year, is the big bag bed fabric raised bed planter. This bed is made of a porous fabric that holds potting soil and allows air and water to pass through. The one I have been looking at is round, about 50-inches in diameter and 12-inches deep. It will accommodate most garden vegetable plants, except root plants, and almost all annual flowers. It is large enough to grow a variety of plants together. A person can use one of these to raise vegetables in their driveway if they wanted to.
The great thing about these fabrics is that they can be folded up and stored for the winter. The one I just mentioned costs less than $45 from most suppliers and will take up about as much room as a couple paper grocery bags when it is empty. Some reviews were from people who have left their bags out for several years and they report about 5 or more years of service from them. So you do not need to put them away every year.
The cost of the bags is relatively low. There are 1-gallon bags that will work for individual plants that just cost a few dollars and there are rectangular bags up the 12-feet long that cost more than $100. So spend some time shopping for what will work best for you.
Locally, selection is somewhat limited so going online may be necessary to find what you want. And remember, you will need to buy good quality potting soil to fill these bags. Regular soil dug from the garden is not recommended as it is too thick and too heavy. The 50-inch diameter bag I described above takes four to six of the 3-cubic-foot bags of potting soil.
If you put the bag away every winter then you will need fresh soil every spring to re-fill it. This is good in that you will always have good soil.
Even in the more traditional containers such as plastic pots or clay pots, the soil will “wear out” over a couple years and need to be replaced or restored with compost, nutrients and other stuff that has been depleted by the growing plants.So the soil is best replaced every year or at least every other year to keep healthy plants.
There are low-cost potting soils available and these can be custom amended to accommodate the plants you will be growing. For example, composted cow manure or chicken litter can be added to improve the levels of certain nutrients. A coarse material can be added to improve drainage for succulent plants such as cacti or agave. Then next year, you can use something completely different with different soils requirements.
These bags add versatility to gardens in difficult places. You can grow vegetables on a pile of rocks if you want to. Or you can have fresh flowers on a patio for the summer and then use the space for something else in the winter.
I hope this will make gardening possible for more folks who just want to see something grow. Good luck.
