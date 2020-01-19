I had unusual difficulty writing this week’s column. I really, really wanted to write about the scourge of abortions in the United States since Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, is upon us again.
But words failed me. What language adequately describes the horror of the approximately 61 million abortions performed since the killing of unborn babies became legal in 1973?
Another year over in America, another beginning, and still we allow it.
So I decided to share a family story about a glass milk bottle my mother gave me this morning.
“Do you want a milk bottle from the Read dairy farm?” she asked out of the blue as I delivered some groceries to her.
“Where?” I asked. She pointed high up on a shelf I see most every day. I had never noticed the half-pint glass milk bottle there, however.
“How did I miss that?” I asked her, climbing up on a stool to get the bottle.
“You can have the dust too,” she said.
It’s tiny and has “Use Ellings Golden Jersey Milk” in raised letters. In a voice from the past, a cardboard top says “Wash and return bottles daily.”
I knew the Read farm once. It originally belonged to my paternal great-great-grandparents, William and Mary Read, who left England and sailed for the United States in 1852, with their eight children. William left Mary at the train depot in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with the children while he found a place to live. They later had three more children.
Eleven years later they purchased the land that became the large Green Oak dairy farm I knew as a child, belonging to my great-uncle and aunt, Albert and Harriet Read. My grandmother had displeased the family with an unwed pregnancy and been disinherited, cutting off her posterity from the family land.
As we drove between duty stations as a career Army family, we would visit Michigan where the farm and my father’s past lay. My sister, Paulette, and I were delighted to meet up with our Michigan cousins again and enjoy big dinners at the beautiful Greek Revival-style home built in the 1800s.
We loved the player piano and the cows. One morning my father decided to get up and help with milking. I wanted to also, but when he came in to get me up early in the morning, I was too tired to get up. I wish I had gotten up and had a different memory.
We drank fresh milk that morning, the thought of which gags my mother every time I mention it.
“I can’t stand fresh milk with that stuff floating on it,” she said as I took down the bottle. I’m thinking that stuff was cream.
One visit was in a frigid Michigan winter with snow heaped all around. It felt magical to me. I enjoyed wandering through the world as an Army brat with a wonderful family, but I was always enticed by the idea of permanence and closeness to grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Such enticements were what I eventually and consciously chose to give my children. Then they all moved away. Maybe if we had been dairy farmers, they all would have stayed with me! Who can know?
I have a family history of my Read ancestors and two books of poetry Aunt Harriet published. To that inheritance I will add my glass milk bottle. It can reside in the china cabinet, along with other family treasures.
Holding my bottle, I wondered how life for our present-day family would have been different if my grandmother had gotten an abortion instead of having my Uncle Alvin out of wedlock. (She and my grandfather married the day after Alvin was born.)
Some might argue I would own part of a dairy farm or at least have some of the money from when it was sold if she had aborted the baby and not been disinherited. I argue I wouldn’t have gotten to know my Uncle Alvin when we lived close to him in Germany and later when he traveled after my Aunt Rena died.
He wouldn’t have grown to love my sister and me enough to include us in an insurance policy and allow me to pay off my mortgage after he died. I wouldn’t have beautiful examples of his woodworking talent throughout my home and my children’s homes.
They also got to know Uncle Alvin during weddings and holidays when he visited. He loved to take us out for Chinese food. He taught my grandson how to peel potatoes. He went to church with Paulette and me and could never believe we don’t pass a collection plate. He fought in the Korean War. He had the same blue eyes as Daddy.
Maybe this column was about abortion after all. My glass milk bottle reminds me we certainly need to find a better way to solve unwanted pregnancies.
