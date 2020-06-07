During this pandemic I like to video chat my daughter, Mary Susan, and her five little children as they eat lunch. Mary Susan props her phone up on the counter and I watch the circus of their lunch time proceed.
Recently, I talked to 4-year-old Emma as she happily ate a hot dog and showed me her purple dress with a tulle layer over the skirt that makes her feel like a ballerina. She always seems to be happy and greets me with a smile, even if she’s just woken up.
Emma often remarks that her day has been “the best day ever.” And these are days when she isn’t going to preschool, isn’t playing with her friends and isn’t going to her little class at church because of this nasty virus. She’s home with brothers and sisters, swinging on the porch swing and riding her little bike.
Another grandchild of mine, 4-year-old precocious and blond McCoy, loves to fish with his dad, my son, Michael. I don’t even think he really cares if he catches anything. The experience of casting the reel and hoping for a bite, all while talking non-stop to his dad out in the fresh air is enough for him.
To say Michael does not like heat or humidity is a massive understatement. It is a real struggle for him to stay outside on a summer’s day, untangling fishing line and waiting for a nibble with a little boy who talks non-stop.
He suffered through a long fishing expedition one day last summer in which he and McCoy caught nothing. It was a day, Michael would say, he was “sweating all over that fishing pole.”
Finally, he was able to persuade McCoy they had fished enough and they headed home.
Michael later related, “I was miserable. It was so hot. And McCoy said it was the best day ever!”
Oh, to be able to see things through the eyes of a child during this stressful and fearful time.
Seeing as children do
William Wordsworth wrote about seeing life through the eyes of a child in his poem “Ode: Intimations on Immortality.”
In remembering his childhood, he writes, “There was a time when meadow, grove, and stream, / The earth, and every common sight, / To me did seem / Apparelled in celestial light, / The glory and the freshness of a dream.”
Those words aptly describe how small children see even the most insignificant matter in life. The same child whose life falls apart with the tiniest scratch on the knee finds more happiness in a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for lunch, even better if there are a few potato chips, than the juiciest steak in a fancy restaurant which would delight his parents.
A tiny ant hill holds the wonder of the universe, and an icy Popsicle on a hot day thrills any child. A piggyback ride on Dad’s back up to bed or afternoon story time with Mom and a blankie on the couch are the stuff a child’s dreams are made of.
News reports and adult conversations of pandemics and pork shortages, viruses and vaccines, social distancing and social media posts might scare a child, but routines and the tiny details of life soothe them. Their home is their world.
Upon arriving home from anywhere — church, school or a shopping trip — another grandson, Tyler, rushes to ask, “Are we going anywhere else?”
If the answer is no, he is happy and immediately rushes back to his bedroom to change into his pajamas. His home is his happy place.
Enjoying the
little pleasures
A parent sees a living room full of pillows, couch cushions and blankets as a big jumbled mess, but a child sees forts, hiding places and secret places. A parent sees a cluttered kitchen with flour and sugar spread everywhere and only a few misshapen cookies to show for it, but a child remembers the fun of baking cookies with his favorite people.
A parent sees rain and puddles and cloudy dreariness out the front window, but a child remembers the fun of splashing in a puddle and opening his or her mouth to the tickling rain. A parent sees a pile of wet clothes with snow clinging to boots and mittens and tracked into the house, but the child will remember always the joy of building a snowman or making snow cream.
Children enjoy the little happenings in life that adults have long ago abandoned to the stresses and worries of adulthood.
In her book “Loud and Clear,” author Anna Quindlen writes, “The biggest mistake I made [as a parent] is the one that most of us make. ... I did not live in the moment enough. This is particularly clear now that the moment is gone, captured only in photographs. There is one picture of [my three children] sitting in the grass on a quilt in the shadow of the swing set on a summer day, ages 6, 4, and 1.
“And I wish I could remember what we ate, and what we talked about, and how they sounded, and how they looked when they slept that night. I wish I had not been in such a hurry to get on to the next thing: dinner, bath, book, bed. I wish I had treasured the doing a little more and the getting it done a little less.”
Tuna fish on hamburgers
When I was young, I ran across a parking lot and was told by my parents to stop running. I was too old to run. Granted, I probably would have fallen and skinned my knees because I wasn’t very coordinated, but I went home and added to my journal’s list of “Things to do When I am Grown up” that “I will run when I want to.”
The only other item I can remember on that list is another thing I was forbidden to do: Eat tuna fish on a hamburger like Richie Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” did.
Now that I can do those two items as a really old adult, I have no desire to either run in public or eat tuna fish on hamburgers.
But therein lies the difference of how children see life and how adults do.
Little moments matter
With stay-at-home orders in place and schools canceled until who knows when, it might seem that there is far too much time to fill with little moments and activities our children will enjoy. Hopefully, they will remember the times an adult shared a quiet moment or a fun activity with them and not the many times they were asked to clean up, sit down, and be quiet!
And children do remember the little moments. My 7-year-old grandson, Dean, has been to zoos, museums, science centers, movies, yummy restaurants and walks by big rivers with David and me, but when asked to write what his best memories about visiting his grandparents in Virginia are, this is what he wrote in his own words and spelling:
“I like to play with them and granma makes pankakes. Papa takes walks in the woods. I like to play army. That is my faverite thing to do.”
A bubble bath, even if the floor gets wet. A game of hide and seek in the house before you vacuum. Chocolate chip pancakes instead of the whole wheat ones. Dandelion bouquets and a rock collection in a baggie.
See it all through the eyes of a child and make some precious memories. It just might turn out to be your best day ever!
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.