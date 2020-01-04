The birds are back.
The Southside Bird Club will kick off a new set of programs this year with an up-close view of birds of prey on Thursday.
Robb Herbst, a master falconer and educator, will bring some of his feathered friends for a program that will cover the natural history of birds of prey and the history and current practices of falconry.
Herbst’s presentation is based on more than decades of working with raptors and other wildlife.
Herbst is a teacher at Magna Vista High School where he has been known to bring Lennie, his barn owl, to the classroom. A master falconer, a feat achieved over a seven-year minimum stretch in Virginia, Herbst enhances his class on occasion with the special guest. Having Lennie in the room puts a fun twist on his new tech network government class. With an owl’s image as a wise creature, it is only fitting that Lennie listens in on discussions concerning the current political happenings in America.
In working with birds of prey for more than 30 years, Herbst has worked a multitude of species from a flammulated owl to an Andean condor. At present he has the barn owl, Lennie, and an American Kestrel, both of which will be coming along to aide in his program.
For more information on this program or the Southside Bird Club, contact Vickie Fuquay at vickiefuquay@comcast.net.
