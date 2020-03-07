Before going on hiatus for a few months, the Southside Bird Club will host a Thursday evening program on butterflies.
More than 700 different kinds of butterflies have been identified on the North American continent. About 125 can be found fairly easily in the state of Virginia. During her presentation, Teta Kain will show some of the more common butterflies that occur in Eastern Virginia.
An amateur naturalist and wildlife photographer of more than 40 years, Kain has studied butterflies in Virginia since 1978 and has built an extensive photographic collection of these colorful insects. She has participated in butterfly counts, scoured various habitats for rare species, and spent much time learning ways to attract them to her yard.
Some species are so rare or elusive that it has taken her years to capture what she considers a satisfactory photograph. In pursuit of these beautiful creatures, Kain has had exciting adventures and rewarding moments which she shares with her audience.
Like birds, butterflies prefer certain habitats, and she will provide clues on where and how to find them.
She also will reveal strange facts about butterflies. For instance, butterflies smell with their feet and have their own built-in drinking straws. Some butterflies even have a temper and fiercely guard their territories.
Kain laces her narration with humorous stories of her adventures in the field while keeping her talk on a level that everyone can enjoy and understand. The presentation will show the audience how to enjoy butterflies and learn what can be done to help protect them.
Kain also will include a short segment on her experiences with hummingbirds.
Southside Bird Club programs are free and open to the public.
This will be the last program for the season. The monthly programs will resume in September.
For more information, email vickiefuquay@comcast.net.
