The cicadas will be singing their song for another two or three weeks then they will fade away.
Let’s get back to our routine gardening issues. When we are outside we are happier — as a general rule — unless something is messing around in our garden that should not be there.
I have been having trouble with squirrels digging in my bed of impatiens. Someone gave me one of those big, colorful metal roosters as a gift recently. When I saw how it scared my dogs I thought, why not? So far it has been keeping the squirrels away.
I have been getting questions about foliage in gardens disappearing recently. Almost everyone said the leaves went away overnight. This could be deer damage, but there is often no trace of deer; not even hoof prints in the soft garden soil. So it must be something else in play here, something nocturnal. It must be either slugs or snails. As I talk about slugs in the rest of this column you can include snails as well. I seem to have an abundance of both this year.
The best way to determine if you have a slug problem is to visit the garden at night. These creatures cannot stand sunlight, because it can dry them up and kill them. They come out after dark, climb up the plants and start feeding. Visit your gardens at about 10 or 11 o’clock at night with a flashlight. If you have them, they will be visible.
After you have identified slugs as your problem, what do you do? How can we combat this nighttime plant predator? There are several options, including chemical and natural solution.
First, there is always the choice to simply pick them off the plants every night and destroy them, the same as you would with horn-worms. Some are a little queasy about this, as they are slimy. Another option is to put a board on the ground near your plants. The slugs will be looking for a place to hide when they come down off the plants toward morning and the board is an easy option for them. Then simply turn the board over and destroy them where they are. But then there is that level of queasiness again.
Surrounding the plants with some sharp-edged material the slugs refuse to crawl across is a good option. Diatomaceous earth and/or eggshells are popular choices for this operation. You will need a lot of it. Surround the base of each plant with a pile to create a barrier. You can also use raw wool, slugs don’t like that stuff.
Copper is another slug deterrent. When they crawl across it, their slime will react with the copper and create an acid. If you can find copper tape — a 15-foot roll runs about $9 to $15, and you may need to order online — this has been proven effective. Wrap the base of the plants with it. You can protect a raised bed by lining the top edge all the way around. You also can wrap the tape around containers if that is needed.
There are two chemical solutions for slugs that work well. One is bad for pets, so put some thought into what you will use. Slug baits that have metaldehyde or methiocarb as the active ingredient have been around for a long time and are still the pesticide of choice for many gardeners. Simply spread the pellets on the ground throughout the garden.
Slugs see this as something they want to eat, so they go for the bait instead of the plants. The active ingredient will kill the slugs and solve the problem. But metaldehyde and methiocarb can be hazardous to pets. If they walk through the garden and get some on their feet they may lick it off, ingesting the poison. Enough can be fatal, as a teaspoon of metaldehyde can kill a small dog. A good alternative is a slug bait that has iron phosphate as the active ingredient. Sometimes the label will say ferrous instead of iron but it is the same stuff. Iron phosphate is much safer for pets and can be used in a vegetable garden. Most are even labeled for use in organic gardens. So choose wisely.
Slugs and snails can be a slimy, ugly problem in a garden. They feed on almost every green part of most plants. But we have a pretty good arsenal of control methods to select from. Simply choose the one you are most comfortable with and implement it.
Also, there are a number of predators that eat slugs. These include snakes, birds, toads, frogs and lizards. Maybe consider some habitat improvement to favor these creatures. Some of them will even help keep the insect population down.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email me at inyard2019@gmail.com.
