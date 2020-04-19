With spring having sprung, many people in the Southside are looking to exploring the great outdoors. In Danville, there are a variety of adventures waiting to happen, from games to trails to water sports.
One local nonprofit group, the Dan River Basin Association, offers outdoor recreation opportunities fit for the whole community. The First Saturday Outings invite children, adults and seniors to enjoy an activity on the first Saturday of each month, a tradition that started in 2002.
“Many families participate in our outings and it’s a great way to have all age groups enjoy an outdoor activity that is both exciting and enjoyable for everyone. Kids need the outdoors — we know this from countless studies, and parents and older adults need to mentor kids to teach conservation and stewardship ethics,” said Brian Williams, a DRBA program manager. “The FSOs are perfect for family and friend bonding in an outdoor setting that is challenging, but not so much that it can’t be enjoyed by everyone.”
Outings occur in the late spring, summer and early fall and alternate between exploring local rivers and lakes and taking hikes.
Serving the Dan River basin region, DRBA activities take place as far west as Patrick County, where the river starts, to as far south as Stokes and Caswell Counties in North Carolina, where the river dips into the Tar Heel State, and as far east as Halifax County, where the river empties into the 50,000-acre John H. Kerr Reservoir, also known as Buggs Island Lake, near Clarksville.
While the group occasionally has a members-only outing for more strenuous activities later in the month, the first outing welcomes all skill levels. Williams noted that those seeking an outdoor adventure need not be expert hikers or paddlers to participate in the First Saturday Outings.
“It’s such a great way to learn a new location for paddling or hiking. We always have a knowledgeable trip leader and people like that,” Williams said. “It’s also a great way to socialize and spend time with others that share your same interest. You can be alone on a hike or a paddle or you can be together — or a little of both on any of our outings.”
With so many outdoor activities in the Danville region dependant upon the Dan River, it’s important to keep the waterway clean.
DRBA helps with that effort several times a year, oftentimes in partnership with Danville Parks and Recreation. The nonprofit helps recruit volunteers, provides supplies and promotes the cleanup events.
Tiffany Haworth, DRBA executive director, said that plastic water bottles, straws, plastic bags and tires are some of the most common foreign objects that end up in the river. She noted a mix of both deliberate littering and absent-minded littering as the cause.
“Every time someone drops a piece of litter on the ground — anywhere – it eventually will find its way into our local rivers and streams. It is so important to keep litter and garbage where it belongs, in trash cans. Unfortunately, though, there are those people that directly dump trash, tires and other debris directly into our rivers and streams,” Haworth said. “All of this litter and trash negatively impacts the quality of our drinking water, the health and habitat of our fish and other wildlife and of course keeps outdoor recreational tourists from coming back to improve our local economies.”
In an effort to keep the area’s water clean, DRBA and partners have several current initiatives. The Clean Water Pledge, a checklist that asks community members to turn off water while brushing their teeth, take shorter showers, put only water down drains and 21 additional items, had over 1,200 signatures as of March.
“Our Clean Water Pledge was sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region in 2018. I hope that the caring people who have taken the pledge now have a few more ideas of how they can preserve and protect our regional waterways and will take proactive action to inform other people in their social circle,” Haworth said. “DRBA also has a water protector certification that people can do and boast they are making a positive difference. They can also learn how to be citizen water quality monitors. You can see real-time water quality data on our website.”
There are plenty of things to do along or on the Dan River, including walking on the Riverwalk Trail, boating and fishing, but Danville offers other outdoor activities that aren’t on the waterfront.
Jordan Self, a Danville native who currently resides in Roanoke and works as a radiologic technologist at Carilion Clinic, was a driving force in making the disc golf course at Ballou Park a reality. Taking on the challenge as an Eagle Scout project, Self heard that Danville Parks and Recreation had mapped out a future disc golf course. He volunteered to lead the set up of the hole locations.
“Danville has always held a special place in my heart. It’s definitely come a long way, especially in recent years,” Self said. “This project was a great chance for more people to appreciate Danville’s park systems and act as a destination town for tournament players of the sport.”
Ironically, Self wasn’t an avid disc golf player when he helped create the course. The project wasn’t something he headed to benefit himself, but rather to enhance his community. Over a decade later, Self now enjoys a game or two with family when he comes to town.
“Honestly, I had only walked the course from time to time to see how the finished product had come along over the years,” Self said. “It wasn’t until the last couple of years when my brother, Dustin Self, showed an interest in the activity that I have actively approached the course from a player’s perspective.”
There are two components to the course, including a recreational nine-hole course as well as a competitive 18-hole course. Both courses include a wide variety of hole layouts and challenges for both beginner and experienced players.
“I’ve heard from a number of people who have played with my brother that it’s an enjoyable one with a reasonable amount of challenge to it,” Jordan said. “To my understanding, the course has brought in both tournament and casual players to the area. Between that and giving families and friends a great activity to get out and enjoy our parks for, I feel very privileged to have been a part of this operation.”
Getting out into nature — whether it’s for a walk, a paddle or a game —has benefits far beyond simply breathing in fresh air.
“Starting with the exercise, all our outings are physical to some degree and being outside is the bonus,” Williams said. “You are learning or honing skills while experiencing sights, smells, sounds and tastes that you cannot replicate in a gym or an indoor situation. It sharpens the senses and relaxes the mind. It’s a mind and body healer.”
