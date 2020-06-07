Since her husband, Jim, died suddenly on Jan. 30, 2013, Dianne McDonald Harr has continued to build upon the life they were creating together.
She still lives on the same farm they bought in 2003, still raises horses and still participates in community organizations, just like she did with Jim.
“God gets me through each day, one day at a time,” she said.
Their daughter, Mary, lives with her, and her other daughter, Valerie, is in and out.
Jim Harr had worked for the city of Danville since 1977, starting at Parks, Recreation and Tourism before moving on to public works in 1985. In 1996, he moved to Danville Utilities where he ultimately became the assistant utilities general manager/director of water and gas.
He died of cardiac arrest after going to an urgent care facility because he felt like he might have the flu. Dianne had no idea he wasn’t feeling well.
Dianne moved to Danville as a child in 1966 when her father helped open the Goodyear plant. She attended Danville Public Schools, Danville Community College and graduated from Averett College, as it was known then.
“I worked for the Danville Public Schools my whole working life. I worked full time until Valerie was born and then worked part time until Jim’s death, when I retired,” she said. “My final job was outreach coordinator for the Adult & Career Education Program and I also taught Career Readiness in the Teen GED Program.
“Both were great jobs. Very rewarding. I love Danville and the surrounding area.”
Meeting and marrying
Dianne and Jim met through work when he worked for the parks and recreation department and she worked in the Danville Public Schools Community Education Program.
“Jim! Such a great guy,” she said. “He was the answer to my prayers, that God would send me a Christian man to be my husband and the father of my children.”
They got to know each other through working together on such projects as the Festival in the Park and the Harvest Jubilee. They had their first date on Dec. 1, 1984, and were married June 15 of the next year.
“Jim was not sure he wanted to be married, but I convinced him,” she said. “The joke was that he did not really ask me to marry him, he just finally gave in.”
Throughout their marriage, Jim was an avid volunteer and loved sports, enjoying coaching Little League and volunteering for the activities Mary and Valerie were in.
“He was a great husband and a wonderful dad to our girls. He was a great friend to many, a wonderful son and brother and although we were very different, he suited me perfectly,” Dianne said. “Our weekends were full of 4H activities and horses. Jim was always ready to pull the horse trailer anyplace the girls wanted to go.”
Sudden tragedy
As the years passed, the girls grew up and Jim began to talk about retirement. Dianne said they had lots of plans.
In the days before his unexpected death, Danville had an ice storm that increased Jim’s responsibilities with the utilities department, plus he drove employees home, checked on family members and drove his daughters around. His days started early and ended late.
The day before Jim died, he came home from work and stood in front of the gas logs.
“He said, ‘The older I get, the harder it is to stay warm,’” Dianne recalled. “Then he went to bed early because he was so tired.”
The next morning he got up and got ready for work.
“He knew something was wrong, but didn’t tell me,” she said. “He pinched me on the toe and told me to stay in bed.”
A while later, he called her and told her he was at an urgent care facility, but told her she didn’t need to come sit with him. He had gone to work and didn’t feel well, so a co-worker took his blood pressure, which was “really low,” Dianne said.
She didn’t know that when he called her, he had already coded once from a heart attack.
Feeling like she needed to be with him, regardless of his reassurances, she got ready and drove to the clinic.
By the time she got there, an ambulance waited to take him to the hospital as soon as the urgent care staff could stabilize him.
“He coded again before I got there. When I arrived, they told me that he had had a heart attack,” Dianne said. “They got him stable again, enough for me to see him, but before I could walk from the visiting room to see him, less than 20 steps, he coded again.”
As far as she knows, Jim never regained consciousness and was sent to the hospital as they performed CPR on the way.
Dianne never saw him alive again. The heroic efforts at the hospital were unable to save him.
“I know that God has a plan for each of us and when we have completed his plan for our life, he takes us home to live with him. Jim’s job on earth was complete,” she said. “My girls were and are a constant source of comfort and I see so much of Jim in them. Valerie has his drive for perfection and Mary has his sense of humor and quiet demeanor.”
Dianne has a support system of family and close friends, noting that when she starts her tractor up, her neighbors hear it and come to see if she needs any help.
The grief support group GriefShare was a “lifesaver” for her, she said.
“I went through the program three times before I felt like I had absorbed all the different aspects. It is a great program and I highly recommend it to anyone who has suffered a loss,” she said. “I met great people each time I attended. My broken heart truly began to heal when I felt led to comfort someone else in the class.”
The farm
Dianne and her girls have been keeping up the farm she and Jim had so many dreams for.
“Jim and I bought this old farm and planned to fix it up together. I love it here and can’t picture living anyplace else,” she said. “I can picture Jim on every inch of this property. We put up all this fencing as a family. I can picture him on the tractor over on one side of the property, hauling hay from the hay barn or weed eating along the fence line.”
She shares the farm with three horses, three dogs and three cats.
“The girls wanted their horses in the backyard so they could spend more time with them, so we decided to buy a farm,” she said. “Jim had a theory about little girls and horses. He felt that the longer your girls hugged big sweaty horses and not big sweaty football players, the better off you would be.”
She hasn’t ridden the horses for years and said she mostly “just loves them.”
“My daughters are my greatest achievement,” she said. “Valerie is managing a horse barn in Summerfield, North Carolina. She graduated from Averett University with a degree in equestrian studies and is making good use of her degree. Mary also graduated from Averett University and is getting ready to complete her first year teaching English.”
Volunteer work
Dianne volunteers for a wide variety of community programs.
She attends Mount Olivet United Methodist Church where she leads the KFC (Kids For Christ) program for children kindergarten through fifth grade and coordinates Children’s Church, the program for children during the worship hour.
“I love working with children and it gives me a sense of purpose,” she said. “I am also the president of the Mount Olivet Circle of Friends, which is the women’s ministry. We have monthly meetings where we learn more about Jesus and how we can better be His hands and feet.”
She also participates in SIP, or Sisters in Praise, which is a Christian Fitness Group that meets at the church three times per week and exercises to Christian music.
“We each pay $2 per class which we then donate to a worthy cause,” she explained. “We begin each class with prayer and often participate in area walks and events such as making stockings for the Salvation Army.”
Her daughter, Mary, and she also work with Hearts of Gold Therapy Dogs with Bubba, their registered therapy dog. He has his own Facebook page and visits the elderly at area nursing homes.
Bubba also helps at TOPSoccer, which is another organization dear to Dianne’s heart.
TOPSoccer
“Mary and I coach the Danville TOPSoccer team for two seasons each year, one in the fall and one in the spring,” said Dianne. “‘TOPSoccer’ stands for The Outreach Program Soccer, and it truly reaches out to those children whose disabilities prevent them from participating in organized sports.”
TOPSoccer is a national soccer initiative that serves children with special needs including those with either physical or mental disabilities.
The children have a wide variety of diagnoses, including autism, intellectual disability, Down Syndrome, ADHD, cerebral palsy and many others. Some have more than one diagnosis or are in wheelchairs.
Each player has an able-bodied buddy who helps them through the game.
In the spring of 2005, Dianne ran into a former classmate who had started the Danville TOPSoccer program.
“We chatted for a few minutes and he invited me to check it out and consider being a buddy,” she said. “I have been involved ever since, first as a buddy and then as the coach.
“This buddy does not need to have any soccer experience. They just need to love kids and be willing to spend some time with them in a caring way,” she said. “Each buddy is assigned a player and they stay together for that game. Often that leads to such a great relationship that they work together every week for a whole season.”
TOPSoccer is not played like usual soccer, but is a set of activities designed to get all the players moving and following different sets of directions. Each buddy and player has their own soccer ball.
Dianne said that TOPSoccer helps everyone involved have a brighter perspective by the time the game is over. She added the organization is always looking for sponsors and volunteers.
‘Godwinks’
Running into her former classmate who got her involved with TOPSoccer is what Dianne calls a “Godwink” after the popular series of Christian books by Squire Rushnell.
“A Godwink is an event or personal experience, often identified as coincidence, so astonishing that it is seen as a sign of divine intervention, especially when perceived as the answer to a prayer,” she explained.
Another Godwink in her life since she lost Jim involved Bubba and brought her peace about Jim’s last moments of life which she missed.
Right after Jim’s death, Mary asked her mother if she got a Godwink that her dad wanted her to have a puppy and could she get one. Dianne said yes and Mary started looking for a beagle, her dad’s favorite breed.
It didn’t take long to find a beagle puppy and one named “Bubba,” which was the nickname Jim called his girls — “Big Bubba” and “Little Bubba.”
“Lo and behold, Mary got her Godwink,” her mom said.
Bubba later provided Dianne with her own Godwink.
“One of the things that had bothered me about Jim’s death was that I did not get there in time to say goodbye. I wondered what his last hours were like,” she said. “Although I prayed for peace about it, I often wondered ‘what if’ I had just been there earlier.”
After taking Bubba to puppy school and advanced training to be a therapy dog, Dianne met a woman named “Katie” at one of the classes. Katie met with Dianne after class and tearfully asked her questions about their farm and whether Dianne had lost her husband.
It turned out that she was Jim’s nurse the morning he died and was able to give Dianne the details about his final hours and how much he loved his family.
“She knew he was having a heart attack and he did too. After the first time he coded, they were able to bring him back. She told me that he sat up and tried to get up,” Dianne said. “He told them that he had to go home and take care of his family.”
She also told Dianne the team that day had recently practiced a heart attack drill and that he got wonderful care.
“The members of that team left [the facility] one by one over the next few months. She said it was like they were assembled just to give Jim the care he needed that day,” Dianne said. “She also shared that after Jim left in the ambulance, they had prayer for him. She said that the team thought Jim was fighting death and trying to bargain with God for a little more time.
“She remembered so much of what he said in those final minutes and knew so much about our family. I am so thankful that through divine alignment I got to hear that story. I am at peace.
But as she looked out over the farm Jim loved and shared with her, she said, “There are just some days, though.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
