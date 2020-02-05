Looking around the yard I see the hellebores blooming nicely.
The snowdrops and crocus I planted last fall are starting to push up; I just hope they have been chilled enough to do their thing with the flowers.
The daffodils are up and many already look to have flower dubs developing.
I guess it is time to start doing some pruning.
February is a good time to begin cutting fruit trees and grape vines.
Some gardeners may think I am a little too early to start doing this now — and they may be right — but I don’t think it is an impeachable offence, unless you cut too much from your peach tree. (I’m sorry but after recent events I just had to work that in somewhere.)
For those who are new to pruning fruit trees this can be a daunting procedure. It does not seem right to cut back something so it would grow. But this is a necessary operation if you want to have a good crop of fruit.
It is difficult to find good, easy-to-understand instructions on how to go about doing this. The best thing to do is to try to understand the basic mechanics of pruning for fruit production and the reasons for doing it. Then start pruning and learn as you go.
If you are uncertain about cutting something off just leave it and see what happens during the next growing season. Every fruit tree, vine and bramble is different from the others and each will present their own challenges.
So sharpen up the tools and follow the 4-H credo of “learn by doing.”
There are a couple of pretty good publications from Virginia Tech, offered through Virginia Cooperative Extension, that will help you get started. “Tree Fruit for the Home Garden” takes a comprehensive look at the various types of tree fruits from plant selection through pruning. A similar publication, “Small Fruit in the Home Garden” does the same with grapes, blueberries, strawberries and brambles (blackberry, raspberry). You can find these online at www.ext.vt.edu. Try to use the PDF version as it is easier to read online.
Here are a few tips to help the process along. The first thing to do when pruning is to remove any dead branches and broken branches. These will need to come out anyway, so get them gone right up front. Next, look for and remove water sprouts (sometimes called suckers). These stems originate from the trunk or a limb and shoot straight up with no side branches. These sprouts can be 2 feet or a lot longer. These stems will never produce fruit and will rob you tree of the energy it needs to make a crop for you.
Do not confuse these with fruiting spurs — those little, short stubs along the limbs that actually do produce fruit. Watch how the tree grows over the years and see what does or does not produce fruit and you will see what I am talking about.
After you take care of the obvious you will need to step back and spend a few minutes studying what you have left. If you have read the pruning sections of “Tree Fruit” and “Small Fruit” mentioned above you can begin to see some things that will make sense. For a new gardener with little experience pruning fruit trees and vines my advice is “If in doubt leave it, you can take it out later.” That advice to an experienced gardener who has pruned a lot of trees will read, “If in doubt, take it out.” We all have a strong tendency to leave too much of the tree or vine during the pruning process. A good general rule to follow at first is to take about one-third of the live branches after cutting out the sprouts.
Now look at the fruiting spurs. If there are too many the fruit will be smaller. There will be more of it but it will be smaller. An apple tree will produce only a certain number of pounds of apples. The trick of the pruning is to concentrate that energy to producing bigger apples. This applies across the board to all fruits.
Like I said, pruning fruit trees is a process that the gardener learns and develops over time. Seeing from experience what will or will not work.
Be patient, spring is coming. Not sure when, as I am writing this it is a couple days before Puxatawny Phil makes his annual proclamation.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.