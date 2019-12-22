Iremember several years ago as a college English instructor sitting in my living room and grading a stack of mostly freshman, mostly bad, research papers, I looked up and asked the ceiling loudly, “Is this really the plan for my life??!!!”
The question was directed to no one in particular, but I was hoping God would hear and answer, “No!” back in a booming voice and put me on the path I have really always wanted.
I suppose my Plan A was to be born into a wonderfully wealthy family and never have to worry about money and spend my life writing whatever I wanted to, regardless of what I got paid. I was born into a wonderful, but not wealthy, family, so Plan B was to marry into a wealthy one. Moving on to Plan C, it was to become an award-winning journalist, a career I soon found difficult with raising seven children on my own.
So on down through the alphabet ... I’m not sure which plan I’m on now, but being mostly retired while writing not-so-famous novels, columns and frequent feature stories for the paper provides some “me money,” time to visit my grandchildren and the opportunity to share occasional stories about good people. There are many upsides to this plan, even if it might not be what I thought was Plan A.
Way has led upon way, as Robert Frost said, and maybe I did choose this plan at some pre-mortal point I don’t recall now. Certainly I accepted gladly the opportunity to be a mother.
I saw a musical once named “The First Christmas” at the Scera Theatre in Orem, Utah.
Watching it, I was struck more so than usual by the desperation Joseph must have felt as he searched for a place for his young wife, surely in pain and afraid, to give birth to a baby they suspected was going to play a mighty part in the destiny of all mankind. What a tremendous responsibility on the shoulders of one good, humble man!
Joseph’s struggle played out a little longer and more dramatically on the stage than the one short verse in Luke 2:7 which states “... and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”
What had been Joseph’s Plan A? I would imagine it was to get Mary back to Nazareth 65 miles away where she could give birth at home among family and in the relative comfort of their home. When it became apparent that wasn’t going to work, how many plans did he go through then? Was it just one inn he knocked on? How many innkeepers and homeowners rejected him? Did he look to the heavens and ask, “Is this really the plan for how the son of God is to be born?”
Not assuming to speak the mind of God, I offer my opinion God always had only Plan A for where His son would be born. Joseph just had to find it.
Down through the ages of contemplating the birth of the savior, how many hearts have been humbled and knees been metaphorically bent at the thought of the son of God being born in the lowly manger? How different our mantels and our lives might look if the nativity sets consisted of gilded palaces with legions of decorated stallions instead of stables with lambs and lowly shepherds.
Would the baby of the manger have drawn as many souls to him had he been adorned with crowns and jewels instead of wrapped in swaddling clothes? The Bethlehem stable is a beautiful, wonderful setting — one of the most important components of an intriguing story.
Maybe I never was meant to be a John Grisham or Debbie Macomber. But maybe my desires to be a rich and famous writer pushed me to where I am really meant to be.
Maybe like Joseph, we’re all just one knock away from God’s Plan A for our lives and we just need to keep knocking.
In the meantime, the place to start is humbly in front of that baby in the manger with his pause at the cross and then the peace and lasting joy he offers as the living savior of the world today. His plan for all of us, whatever the letter of the alphabet we believe it to be, always is and forever the best.
By the way, I’ve always thought the innkeeper has gotten a bad rap in the Christmas story. He gave the savior the best he had, as we all should.
Merry Christmas!
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. Email her at susanelzey@yahoo.com, especially if you’d like to buy her novel “Miracle of the Christmas Star.” Her phone number is (434) 791-7991.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.