I just asked the all-knowing internet if it was too late to buy stock in Zoom. I want to with the money I’m saving on gas and my hair stylist.
I didn’t even know what Zoom was until about a month ago and now everyone I know is Zooming all day long.
My kids wanted to Zoom my mother on her birthday three weeks ago and unfortunately I was the tech expert assigned to make this connection. I told my son, Brady, whose idea it was, that I was nervous about being the one responsible for facilitating (I used a business word to impress him) this meeting, even though I had Zoomed someone the week before.
“It’s easy,” he said. They always say that, followed by a sentence that includes the word “just.” “I’ll send you a link and you ‘just’ click on it. We’ll practice.”
I just didn’t want to turn up being a potato head like the woman in the meme-gone-viral. Or worse, the elderly person, peering closely at the screen with her head tipped back to see through her trifocals, and hitting at keys with a giant finger.
So we did a run through and it worked perfectly. I was awesome.
I took my computer over to my mother’s, clicked on the link at the right time and could see the six families of my children on the screen. But where were we? Of course, all six families — two people who work in technology for a living — were telling me what to do at once. Finally, we appeared and I was saved. Plus, we were not potato heads.
It was a wonderful get together. After that day, my technology presence has increased to eventually become overwhelming. I tried to do it all and it’s exhausting.
The next Sunday I was everywhere on the internet. Some of my kids use Facebook Messenger to video chat, which is my preference, and others refuse. So I must Google Duo them or try to revive Skype, which I used to use all the time. There is always WhatsApp one of my friends uses and Messenger for Kids my grandchildren are getting into. And don’t forget Facebook Live, which I find annoying.
To arrange this all, I must remember if I usually text or messenger that particular child. And do they prefer to video, which demands I remember whether that child has an iPhone or an Android.
Now I love Marco Polo too, which is video texting back and forth, not in live time. Some of my daughters, daughters-in-law and sons do it. Some don’t. I love it since I am the worst texter ever, but it also adds 10, maybe 20, years to your face that looked pretty good in the mirror five minutes before.
If I don’t expect an answer and have a lot to say, I can pull out the old dinosaur of email, then send a message, text or Marco Polo telling them to check their email.
Arrgghh. Sunday before last I was exhausted by 8 p.m., but highly grateful because I had spoken to most of my kids that day and met with people at church.
I had Skyped, Zoomed, texted, messaged, emailed, Marco Poloed and Facebook Lived and Messengered. I don’t even think those words actually exist as verbs, but I did them all.
At 8:30 that night someone wanted to talk on the phone — yeah, phones still offer that option — and I just had to say I was too tired to even try to communicate any longer.
Live action is just better, though. Take for instance last Sunday when I was Skyping my 6-year-old twin grandchildren as my son cooked dinner in the kitchen in the background. That son is a man of few words. They like to Skype because they put me on the big TV screen. Yay. Who knows how much age that adds.
I was talking to Dean when his sister, Rachel, came up from behind and sprayed him with some kind of aerosol.
“No, Rachel,” I said, which immediately made her feel bad. Dean patiently started rubbing his affected eye.
“Mark, Mark,” I called out. “Rachel just sprayed Dean with something.” He didn’t hear. I repeated the alarm louder.
Dean disappeared from the screen and Rachel left, offended.
Mark finally turned around and I told him what had happened.
“Check Dean’s eyes,” I said in full grandma alarm mode.
“He’s fine,” Mark said. Then in jest to me he said, “Can’t you be trusted to watch them for even two minutes?”
I’m just so much better in person. My real self just doesn’t translate well via electronics. At the least, however, until I can visit everyone again, I’m just happy not to look like a potato.
