As early as elementary school, Autumn Johnson, née Price, knew exactly what she wanted to be.
“I had a rough life growing up. My parents had a very messy separation when I was 8 years old and I was in court a lot,” Johnson said. “I learned pretty quickly which attorneys cared about me and which ones didn’t. I knew that these were highly intelligent people who had a lot of power to do good, but a lot of times I just didn’t see it. I decided I wanted to be a lawyer before I knew all that that entailed because I wanted to make a difference for kids like me.”
Sure, plenty of kids say they want to be a lawyer or doctor or astronaut when they grow up, but factors like time, circumstances and changing passions often alter a person’s dream career they jotted down in their pre-teen journal. For Johnson, the goal of one day attaining her Juris Doctor degree never dimmed.
As a student in Mariah Springs’ English and creative writing classes at Tunstall High School, the teacher who is now a professional photographer, recalled Johnson’s passion for justice — and her dedication to education.
“Autumn was an incredibly responsible student,” Springs said. “She was the kind of student that always completed every single assignment with enthusiasm.”
Johnson wasted no time in pursuing her goal. While still in high school, she became an intern at the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in Chatham in 2013.
Bryan Haskins, the commonwealth’s attorney for Pittsylvania County, said there aren’t any interns in the program currently because of the coronavirus, but it’s been a part of the office since before he started working there in 1998.
“They do a lot of filing for us. They go to court and watch. They sit in with us and we talk to them about cases that are things that we can talk to them about. They ask us a lot of questions,” Haskins said. “Sometimes we show them how to do legal research and let them do some legal research for us on their own, too.”
For high school students, the internship opportunity provides a chance to be in a real-life, behind-the-scenes setting. From start to finish, interns can review case files, attend court cases and speak with professionals about the verdict.
“It gives them exposure to the legal field. They get to meet and talk with judges. They get to meet and talk with the defense bar and the private attorneys,” Haskins said. “They see how we operate and it kind of gives them an idea of whether this is something they have an interest in or not.”
Even though it’s been seven years since Johnson interned with the Chatham office, she left a lasting impression on Haskins.
“Always on time. Always willing to take on extra duties,” Haskins said. “Just a smart, intelligent young lady.”
After she graduated from Tunstall in 2014, Johnson went straight to Liberty University in Lynchburg. She completed her undergraduate in 2017 and immediately jumped into law school that same year.
Though the timeline seems fast on paper, when Johnson first arrived as a freshman, college looked like a daunting financial task.
“My biggest obstacle was paying for it. I started college with $10 in my pocket and went straight to work. It was all I had until I got paid. I worked at the switchboard office at Liberty, the president’s office and wrote articles to pay my way through college and law school. I worked until midnight answering calls while I finished my schoolwork. I am so blessed to have had those jobs. I wouldn’t have made it without the switchboard office giving me a job on my first day,” Johnson said. “It made me realize the value of paying for my own education and I worked so much harder for it. I didn’t have a car until I was 20. I saved every penny and paid for everything on my own.”
As 2020 began, Johnson, like many other students, looked forward to her long awaited college graduation. She likened law school to a marathon, rather than a sprint, but when COVID-19 came knocking, things really changed.
“I left for spring break thinking I would come back like normal afterwards, but then never returned to in-person classes,” Johnson said. “Some of my classmates and professors I’ll probably never see again, and since I never got to say goodbye, that’s hard.”
All of Johnson’s classes switched to an online format, which she noted was especially difficult for trial courses. The school also scheduled the class’s graduation for September, but many law students won’t be able to make it because of a moved bar exam or employment.
The coronavirus hurt the job market as well, Johnson noted. Many firms that would have previously hired an associate straight out of college are opting to freeze those positions until the pandemic levels out.
Even though she’s faced with new obstacles, Johnson’s not quitting. She’s worked too hard and wanted to become a lawyer too long to back down now.
“I never stopped. I took advantage of every opportunity I had to make something out of myself and graduated college early. I didn’t take a break and went straight to law school. It was a no-brainer for me,” Johnson said. “My faith in God keeps me going. I feel like I went through everything I did as a child for a reason, and I know that the Lord brought me through all of that. I feel that he has called me to serve him and try to make a difference in the world — in whatever small way I can — as an attorney.”
Springs championed Johnson’s drive.
“She inspires students to push and work incredibly hard now in order to make life a little easier in the future,” Springs said. “That is often very hard to see at a young age.”
Searching for a job following the successful completion of her bar exam, which she will sit for in July, Johnson expressed that she’d be happy to practice anywhere in Virginia, but hoped she could stay near the Lynchburg area she’s called home for the past six school years.
“Any law firm will be lucky to have her,” Springs said. “She will no doubt get the job done. She is driven to succeed.”
Ideally, Johnson would like to practice in one of three areas.
“I want to practice criminal law, family law or personal injury law. I have some experience practicing criminal law and I have a background in family law,” Johnson said. “There is a real need for Christian attorneys there, and I know what it is like to need an advocate who cares about you and is devoted to your cause 100%.”
In May, Johnson graduated from the Liberty University School of Law with her Juris Doctorate at only 23 years old. The average age of a law school freshman is 24, according to The Balance Careers.
The graduate said she couldn’t have done it without the support of her family and her faith in God.
“I have my faith and my family to thank. God has truly blessed me and carried me every step of the way,” Johnson said. “My husband is wonderful. He is always so supportive of me and my goals. I have a really close relationship with my brother as well. We both have a strong desire to work in the criminal justice system and serve others. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
For other 8 years olds who have a dream of changing their story, Johnson emphasized the importance of perseverance and persistence — even in the midst of a pandemic.
“I would tell them to give it all you’ve got and don’t wait around. No one is going to give you anything. It’s up to you. You have to commit yourself to your plans and never give up. It’s not easy — nothing worth having ever is — but only you have the power to change your circumstances and make your dreams come true. Take advantage of your opportunities and learn from your mistakes. Accept constructive criticism and work to make yourself a better person every day. Stay humble, but never forget where you came from and just how far you have come,” Johnson said. “Finally, never let anyone tell you that it’s not possible. The world is full of people who will tell you that, but I came from nothing and worked for everything. I’m so blessed to be where I am now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.