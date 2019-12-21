Five-year-old Autumn Grubb is excited about the gifts she picked up at Amore Event Center in North Danville on Dec. 15.

They included a tube of glitter spray and a costume from Disney’s “Frozen” movies.

“Super happy,” Grubb said when asked how she felt getting to pick out toys during an event held at the center to give out toys, clothes, food and other items to needy families.

She was getting ready to move along the row of tables lined with toys, clothes and other items for low-income families.

“It makes me even happier to get candy,” she said.

Two Danville faith-based groups, Amore Royalty Inc. and God’s Final Call and Warning, held the gift-giving event — called “A Christmas Blessing” — at Amore Event Center.

The groups opened the center for six days beginning Dec. 14 to give presents to low-income families in the region.

“This is what we’re about,” said DeMarcus Morrison, owner of Amore Royalty Community and Event Center at 3304 N. Main St. on U.S. 29 in Danville.

“This area is in need of events, activities for the kids,” he added, especially with the high rate of poverty in Danville.

The gift giveaway was organized by Morrison and Ralph Rhyne, with God’s Final Call and Warning.

Morrison said the idea behind the event was to “do something to lift people’s spirits and take the burden off families’ lives.”

Businesses donated items that included Disney Infinity figures, bicycles, remote control race cars, jigsaw puzzles, small space heaters, floor lamps, clothes, and food such as cereal, potato chips, stuffing, canned vegetables, oatmeal cookies, bottled water and other products.

There are enough items to fill about five or six U-Haul trucks, said volunteer Michelle Adkins.

“Walmart has done a whole lot for us,” Morrison said, adding the groups will hand out the items until there are no more left.

Danville resident Shamaurie Henderson, 19, brought his fiance, niece and daughter to the event.

“Seeing the gifts helped make it more exciting for the kids,” Henderson said just after loading items into the back of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Latissha Keene, 34, who brought her three children to the event, said, “I like when people give back to the community. They’ve [the two faith-based groups] been a blessing.”

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

