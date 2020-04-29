I had a question this past week from a local tomato grower concerning soils for his plants.
His question concerned adding fertilizer to soils where he routinely adds organic materials. He had gotten some advice from a reliable soils testing lab that he should not add fertilizer.
The answer comes from the basic principles of organic gardening. With this type of gardening, the native soils are amended with organic compost and composted animal waste to improve the soils. These organic additions work in three primary ways to improve the soils — they also may provide other benefits — but my space here is limited.
The benefits of organic composts are nothing new to gardening or farming. Synthetic fertilizers are a fairly recent improvement in growing methods. As far back as recorded history, growers have relied on organic soil amendments to produce better crops. Our first and third presidents made extensive use of animal wastes to improve their crops. There is no record of George Washington handling the material himself, but it is very likely that Thomas Jefferson did. That would make Jefferson the first U.S. politician on record to shovel that stuff.
First, the organic material acts like a sponge. It will absorb and hold water and nutrients for later use by the plants. An organic material layered on top of the soil, such as bark mulch, will improve this benefit to a greater extent. This will help the soil retain moisture longer and prevent most of the water from percolating down in the soil where it will be too deep for the plants roots to find. This is especially important in sandy soils. Most of our soils here are sandy clays and many drain very well.
The second improvement is to the soil structure. The organic material prevents clay particles from bonding together, as happens in bricks. Soils with a high clay content can become hard or compacted. The organic material will prevent this and allow for better penetration by plant roots, water and air. On the other hand, the organic material can help to hold sandy soils together so the plant roots will have something to hold them in place.
The third improvement is in providing nutrients to the plants. Some of the organic material in the plants will be of a direct benefit to the crop, but there is another more indirect route for the nutrient to take. There are millions of microscopic creatures that live in the soil, we call them microbes. They serve an important function by breaking down nutrients and converting them into a form that can be more readily used by the plants. They are eating the organic material and converting it into plant food. As they go through this process, they will gradually deplete the organic material in the soil. This is why we need to replenish that compost every three years or so.
Since the tomato grower routinely amends his soils with organic compost he maintains a high nutrient level and needs to add little synthetic fertilizer, if any at all.
We have arrived at the time to plant our gardens. It wouldn’t hurt to add some compost to the soil before planting. If you do not have a compost supply at home, pick up what you need at the local garden shop. The bags marked topsoil are mostly organic material, similar to swamp muck when it gets wet. Another good product is simply compost or compost that has cow manure in it. I have known people who grew their tomatoes in 5-gallon buckets filled only with composted cow manure and got good results.
Remember there are primarily two types of tomato. Determinate tomatoes will produce a single, large crop over a period of about two weeks or so. Indeterminate tomatoes will produce tomatoes almost all summer long and maybe into the fall if conditions are right. Use determinate varieties for canning and sauces and indeterminate varieties for salads and slicing.
Give tomatoes room to grow. Plant them about 18 inches apart in the row and place the rows 2 to 3 feet apart. Remember to provide some type of support to keep the fruit off the ground.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to a suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
